ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

12/6 Big Ten Preview: Illinois at Iowa

By Thomas Beindit
btpowerhouse.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Big Ten only has one game on Monday night, but it figures to be a good one with Illinois going on the road to face Iowa. While both teams have had slip ups this season, they boast pretty impressive rosters and overall resumes. It should be quite a...

www.btpowerhouse.com

Comments / 0

Related
WCIA

Sickness, injuries affecting Illinois ahead of Big Ten/ACC Challenge

CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — For the first time in Brad Underwood’s coaching career, the Illinois head coach had to cancel practice, with several guys on the team not being healthy enough to take the court on Saturday. The team did return to practice on Sunday. It’s no secret the Illini have been dealing with injuries, including […]
ILLINOIS STATE
247Sports

Iowa opens as underdogs to Michigan in Big Ten Championship

The Iowa Hawkeyes are heading back to Indianapolis. On Friday, the Hawkeyes were able to come back from a double-digit deficit to defeat Nebraska inside Memorial Stadium to improve its regular-season record to 10-2. On Saturday, Wisconsin fell to Minnesota in the regular-season finale for both teams. The Badgers' loss...
IOWA STATE
Daily Illini

Undermanned Illinois set to battle Notre Dame in Big Ten/ACC challenge

No. 14 Illinois will host Notre Dame in the 23rd annual Big Ten/ACC challenge Monday night at State Farm Center. The Illini continue to face obstacles this season, from injuries to suspensions and now influenza. Graduate student Jacob Grandison missed the last game with the flu, and sophomore Benjamin Bosmans-Verdonk...
ILLINOIS STATE
virginiasports.com

Cavaliers Battle Iowa in Big Ten/ACC Challenge

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – Virginia (5-2) hosts Iowa (6-0) in a Big Ten/ACC Challenge contest on Monday, Nov. 29. Tipoff at John Paul Jones Arena is set for 7 p.m. on ESPN2. • The Cavaliers and Hawkeyes meet for the first time in the Big Ten/ACC Challenge and fourth overall. •...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
State
Iowa State
Local
Iowa College Sports
Local
Illinois College Sports
Local
Illinois Sports
Local
Iowa Sports
blackheartgoldpants.com

Hawkeye Basketball: Previewing Iowa vs. Virginia in the Big Ten-ACC Challenge

Hawkeye fans are riding the high of Thanksgiving break and a return trip to Indianapolis to represent the Big Ten West in the Big Ten Championship Game. With all that excitement, it’s plausible many an Iowa fan may have lost sight of the basketball program, which is back in action tonight after demolishing their sixth consecutive non-conference opponent on Friday night.
IOWA STATE
Daily Herald

Petras back as starting QB for Iowa in Big Ten title game

IOWA CITY, Iowa -- Spencer Petras will be the starting quarterback when No. 15 Iowa plays second-ranked Michigan in the Big Ten championship game on Saturday night. Petras was listed first on the depth chart released at the start of the week, and coach Kirk Ferentz made it official Tuesday.
IOWA STATE
thegazette.com

Iowa football podcast: Previewing the Big Ten championship game

Two teams few were predicting would be in Indianapolis will meet in Saturday night's Big Ten football championship game: Iowa and Michigan. This week’s Hawk Off The Press podcast discusses the matchup with Hawkeye Report's Tom Kakert and The Detroit News' Angelique Chengelis. Plus, what led to Deuce Hogan's transfer,...
IOWA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kofi Cockburn
FanSided

3 Keys to Michigan Football beating Iowa in Big Ten title game

Breaking down three keys for Michigan football to beat Iowa in the Big Ten Championship game on Saturday. The Michigan Wolverines followed through with their preseason promise of “beating Ohio State or die trying”. Now, they have an opportunity to do something they haven’t done since 2004. Win the Big...
IOWA STATE
Daily Iowan

Iowa center Tyler Linderbaum named Big Ten Offensive Lineman of the Year

Iowa center Tyler Linderbaum has been named the Big Ten Rimington-Pace Offensive Lineman of the Year, the conference announced on Wednesday. The junior from Solon, Iowa, becomes the ninth Hawkeye — and first since Tristin Wirfs in 2019 — to be named Big Ten Offensive Lineman of the Year. Linderbaum has started 33 consecutive games at center for the Hawkeyes after playing as a defensive lineman as a true freshman. He was named a midseason first-team All-American by four outlets, including Associated Press, The Athletic, CBSSports.com and Sporting News. Linderbaum is one of four finalists for the Rotary Lombardi Award and one of three finalists for the Outland Trophy.
IOWA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Iowa Hawkeyes#Illinois Fighting Illini#Purdue
thegazette.com

Iowa’s Riley Moss, Charlie Jones earn Big Ten honors

IOWA CITY — The Big Ten named Riley Moss its Defensive Back of the Year, and Charlie Jones the Return Specialist of the Year, the conference said Tuesday. Moss, who has four interceptions in 2021, is the second Iowa defensive back to win the award in the last three years. Amani Hooker won the award in 2019.
IOWA STATE
FanSided

Iowa at Purdue: 2021-22 key storylines for Big Ten matchup opener

The marquee matchup on the NCAA basketball schedule to end the work week happens on Friday at 9 pm, when the Iowa Hawkeyes and Purdue Boilermakers tip-off at Mackey Arena on the Big Ten Network. Both teams will be competing in their first conference game of the 2021-22 season and both with be sporting 7-0 records.
IOWA STATE
The Southern

Watch now: Illinois opens Big Ten schedule at home against Rutgers

CHAMPAIGN – The University of Illinois basketball schedule enters a “different” phase on Friday at State Farm Center. “It’s the Big Ten. Games get to a different place and a different level when Big Ten games roll around,” Illinois coach Brad Underwood said of a 6 p.m. league game against Rutgers. “One of our goals is to win the Big Ten. If you can get through 20 games in this league and you come out on top, you have done a lot. That is a yeoman’s job. Job well done, men.”
ILLINOIS STATE
onthebanks.com

Rutgers steamrolled by Illinois in Big Ten opener, 86-51

A bit of painful deja vu for the Scarlet Knights on Friday night. Almost nine months ago, it was a 32-point victory for Illinois in the quarterfinals of the Big Ten Tournament. This time around, it was a similar fate for Rutgers — except it was not Ayo Dosunmu doing the work.
COLLEGE SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Purdue University
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Sports
saturdaytradition.com

The Ultimate Big Ten Championship preview: Defense will run the roost as Iowa and Michigan both seek first title since 2004

Everything you need to know about Saturday’s Big Ten championship game between Michigan and Iowa. If you can’t stand football games that take 4 hours to finish, Indianapolis is the place to be Saturday night. We won’t offer a money-back guarantee thanks to Fox Sports’ notoriously long commercial breaks, but...
IOWA STATE
Scarlet Nation

Linderbaum leads Iowa's All-Big Ten honorees on offense

IOWA CITY, Iowa -- University of Iowa junior offensive lineman Tyler Linderbaum has been named the Big Ten Conference Rimington-Pace Offensive Lineman of the Year. The announcement was made by the Big Ten Conference on Wednesday. Linderbaum becomes the ninth Hawkeye, and first since Tristin Wirfs in 2019, to win...
IOWA STATE
ClickOnDetroit.com

Michigan vs. Iowa game preview: Can Wolverines keep momentum for Big Ten title?

INDIANAPOLIS – The game Saturday night will decide the Big Ten Conference championship and a berth into the College Football Playoff for the Michigan Wolverines. Clearly, there is a lot on the line for the maize and blue and head coach Jim Harbaugh. The Wolverines are coming into the title game off of one of the biggest wins not just in the past 10 years or in the Harbaugh era, but in program history. David finally overcame Goliath, beating the Ohio State Buckeyes 42-27 at the Big House.
IOWA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy