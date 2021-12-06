12/6 Big Ten Preview: Illinois at Iowa

Iowa center Tyler Linderbaum has been named the Big Ten Rimington-Pace Offensive Lineman of the Year, the conference announced on Wednesday. The junior from Solon, Iowa, becomes the ninth Hawkeye — and first since Tristin Wirfs in 2019 — to be named Big Ten Offensive Lineman of the Year. Linderbaum has started 33 consecutive games at center for the Hawkeyes after playing as a defensive lineman as a true freshman. He was named a midseason first-team All-American by four outlets, including Associated Press, The Athletic, CBSSports.com and Sporting News. Linderbaum is one of four finalists for the Rotary Lombardi Award and one of three finalists for the Outland Trophy.

IOWA STATE ・ 11 DAYS AGO