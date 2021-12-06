John Oliver's Priceless Advice For Snack Brands Will Put Them In The Chips

Like many of us terminally online folks, John Oliver says “Silence, brand.” Unlike some of us, he also says “Go back to coding, brand.” Rather than meme their way out of late capitalism, Oliver wants all the snacks to go back to making video games. Pepsi, 7UP, and Cheetos all had video games in the mid 90s, and they whipped ass. But Last Week Tonight paid special attention to Chex Quest, the video game produced by Chex that was essentially a re-skin of DOOM. My elementary school went apeshit for Chex Quest, and with good reason. We could bring it to school and play it on their computers. We could play cereal-DOOM at school! That’s insane. “For six weeks in 1996,” Oliver said, “Chex cereal fucked.” You can watch a playthrough of Chex Quest below.

