Conor McGregor will be a “fantastic” mixed martial arts coach if he pursues that venture once his fighting career is over, according to his head trainer.John Kavanagh has been in McGregor’s corner for the entirety of the former UFC dual-weight champion’s stint in the promotion, and the 44-year-old has suggested that ‘Notorious’ could one day do the same for a budding fighter.“I’m hoping he’ll fall into that role,” Kavanagh told the BBC.“He is a fantastic coach. Back in the day, he used to take my boxing classes.“It wasn’t that long ago, and he was walking through the gym and...

UFC ・ 4 DAYS AGO