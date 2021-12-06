Tom Holland: Zendaya is 'shoulder to cry on'

Tom Holland is heading back into the dance studio to prepare for his role as Fred Astaire in an upcoming biopic about the legendary entertainer. “I’m going to dust off the old tap shoes and go back to Pineapple Dance Studios [in London] and start taking tap lessons,” he told Variety shortly after it was announced that he will play Astaire in an Amy Pascal-produced film. The movie certainly won’t be the first time Holland has shown off his dance skills. “I’m quite a good tap dancer,” he said while promoting “Spider-Man: No Way Home” with his co-stars Zendaya and Jacob...

CELEBRITIES ・ 1 DAY AGO