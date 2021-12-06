ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Designers & Collections

Paloma Elsesser Is Our New Fashion Crush

By Alice Cary
Vogue
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article“I love getting dressed up, but I also dress like a construction worker most of the time,” Paloma Elsesser joked ahead of the Fashion Awards. When the supermodel’s not in a boiler suit, she’s serving epic after-dark looks, or topping up her Instagram feed with lo-fi outfit shots. Her...

www.vogue.co.uk

Comments / 0

Related
InsideHook

Take It From Rihanna: ‘Tis the Season for Assless Tartan Pajama Pants

Rihanna is a multi-faceted bitch, she does a ton of shit. While the Barbadian singer/actress/fashion designer/businesswoman is still holding out on new music, much to the chagrin of her fans, she’s busy expanding her beauty and lingerie empires: Fenty Beauty and Savage x Fenty, both of which have been subject to glowing reviews and lauded for their inclusivity since their inceptions. The singer’s lingerie label, in particular, has eclipsed longstanding brands like Victoria’s Secret and is now the place to go for sexy staples.
BEAUTY & FASHION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Paloma Elsesser
Person
Vivienne Westwood
Footwear News

Britney Spears Models Two Holiday Party White Mini Dresses With Pointy Black Pumps

Britanny Spears made a case for white mini dresses as a holiday season staple in her latest Instagram post. The hitmaker sported two different white dress silhouettes in the video. She posed on a balcony in her house first with a view of her decorated Christmas tree. The first look was a long-sleeved sparkly frock that featured standout sequins. At the click of her fingers, the “Toxic” singer changed into a different ensemble. The second silhouette featured dramatic puffed-up shoulders that led into translucent sleeves and an opaque cuff. The dress also featured a plunging neckline and a large solid floral...
BEAUTY & FASHION
ETOnline.com

Beyoncé Features Daughters Rumi and Blue Ivy in New Fashion Campaign

Beyoncé's keeping it in the family when it comes to her hype crew. Bey enlisted her 9-year-old daughter, Blue Ivy, and 4-year-old daughter, Rumi, for her new fashion campaign for Adidas dubbed the "Halls of Ivy." It's Ivy Park's fifth collaborative collection with the shoe giant, and the video promoting the new line offers a rare glimpse of Rumi, who, by the way, is a spitting image of her big sister.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Vogue

Leave It To Lil Nas X To Reinvent The Suit

Lil Nas X was one of the guests of honour at Variety’s Music Hitmakers Brunch in LA (singers Olivia Rodrigo, Lana Del Rey, and Anitta were also in attendance). The Montero rapper picked up the 2021 Innovator of the Year award at the event – and he brought along a fittingly inventive red carpet look to go with it. In an ensemble from Balmain’s new spring/summer 2022 collection, styled by Hodo Musa, Lil Nas X reinvented the suit in a way that only he can.
BEAUTY & FASHION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fashion Runways#Fashion Shows#The Fashion Awards#Ig#Turkish#Replika Vintage#C Line
WWD

Wonderland Publisher Unveils Amazing, a New Fashion Title

Click here to read the full article. LONDON — Visual Talent, the British publisher behind fashion magazines Wonderland, Man About Town, and Rollacoaster, is introducing a glossy biannual title called Amazing aimed at women 30 and older. The launch issue, which will be released on Friday, Nov. 25, spotlights actresses including Jennifer Connelly, Camille Cottin, Sheila Atim, and Rose Byrne; the singer-songwriter Natalie Imbruglia, and model Helena Christensen.More from WWDInside the New Bulgari Hotel in ParisVetements RTW Fall 2022Rarified Gemstones Other highlights include a story on the renaissance of French hotels and a fashion shoot with the English model Eliza Cummings. Jennifer Lynn, editor...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Designers & Collections
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Vogue

Rihanna Swaps Her Mini-Miniskirts For A Quilted Bomber

All products featured on British Vogue are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. The fact that it’s winter doesn’t mean Rihanna will relinquish her sunglasses. Rain or shine, this superstar will be wearing shades. For a...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Vogue

Kim Kardashian’s Balenciaga Love Affair Continues

You will struggle to find a bigger Balenciaga fan than Kim Kardashian right now. In recent weeks, we’ve seen the Skims founder debut a series of Demna Gvasalia looks, all of which had Instagram aflutter. Her latest effort is not only worthy of all the double-taps – it has ushered in party season with a bang.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Vogue

“She’s Still ’90s Kristen”: The Magic Of McMenamy, According To Her Fashion Partner In Crime

There are fashion girls, and then there is Kristen McMenamy and Carlyne Cerf de Dudzeele. The supermodel and stylist, who have been partners in crime since the ’90s, live and breathe fashion. Given the chance, they would shoot editorials until the early hours because, as Carlyne says in an archetypal French accent that is the definition of fabulous, “She has énergie! I have énergie!” Their joie de vivre on set is infectious, as witnessed by Team Vogue on the January 2022 cover shoot, during which the pair communicated the only way they know how: with sheer passion – or that infectious énergie.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Vogue

Every Time Kristen McMenamy Proved She’s The Queen Of Instagram

Kristen McMenamy’s Instagram page is fashion industry catnip, with the likes of Naomi Campbell, Marc Jacobs, Pat McGrath, and Karen Elson among the model’s most engaged followers. In lieu of an overly polished feed, British Vogue’s January 2022 cover star has taken a refreshingly playful approach to her grid since joining Instagram this spring. In addition to offering up tongue-in-cheek captions (“Made this hat from the packaging of dog food,” reads one), her looks never fall short, whether she’s sprawled across a pool table in a frothy Molly Goddard dress or wearing Gucci mules as hair accessories. Below, 18 posts from her feed that deserve a place on your moodboard now.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Vogue

This Supermodel’s Self-Care Routine Is Surprisingly Stripped Back

Model of the moment Kristen McMenamy, who covers British Vogue’s January 2022 issue, looks next-level beautiful without doing much at all. A law unto herself when it comes to most things in life – beauty routine included – she favours a carefree approach to hair, make-up and skin, and it is refreshing, to say the least. Here, Vogue learns a thing or two…
BEAUTY & FASHION
Vogue

Collection

With sweeping synergy, this season’s Métiers d’Art collection read like the limited Chanel edition of connect-the-dots. Virginie Viard invited guests to Le19M, the newly opened building devoted to the workshops of the maison’s artisans, where she presented her most crafts-centric collection within the very same architecture that had informed its cuts and motifs. “I feel like I’m back at school when I’m here,” Viard said after the show, and she’d get top marks for organization. Named after the arrondissement it inhabits, the triangular Le19M was designed by Rudy Ricciotti whose “concrete thread” façade evokes the intricacy of embroidered haute couture cloth. Viard echoed those lines—as well as elements from the building’s interior—in a collection she called “metropolitan.”
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS

Comments / 0

Community Policy