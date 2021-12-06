Paloma Elsesser Is Our New Fashion Crush

Click here to read the full article. LONDON — Visual Talent, the British publisher behind fashion magazines Wonderland, Man About Town, and Rollacoaster, is introducing a glossy biannual title called Amazing aimed at women 30 and older.
The launch issue, which will be released on Friday, Nov. 25, spotlights actresses including Jennifer Connelly, Camille Cottin, Sheila Atim, and Rose Byrne; the singer-songwriter Natalie Imbruglia, and model Helena Christensen.More from WWDInside the New Bulgari Hotel in ParisVetements RTW Fall 2022Rarified Gemstones
Other highlights include a story on the renaissance of French hotels and a fashion shoot with the English model Eliza Cummings.
Jennifer Lynn, editor...
