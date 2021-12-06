COVID vaccine mandate announced for NYC private-sector workers: de Blasio

NEW YORK (1010 WINS) -- Mayor Bill de Blasio on Monday announced a COVID vaccine mandate for all private-sector employees in New York City, along with a number of other new measures, amid the threat of the omicron variant.

The mandate is set to go into effect on Dec. 27 and was announced by the mayor during an interview on MSNBC’s “Morning Joe.”

The mayor called the “first in the nation measure” proactive.

Additionally, de Blasio said the city is expanding its Key to NYC vaccine mandate to require vaccine proof for indoor dining, fitness and entertainment for children 5 to 11. The requirement will begin Dec. 14.

All employees and patrons at indoor dining, fitness and entertainment centers will now also be required to have two vaccine doses—up from one—starting on Dec. 27.

De Blasio also announced that the city is expanding its one-dose vaccine mandate for “high-risk extracurricular activities,” like band and sports, to all children 5 years and older. The requirement, which previously only applied to kids 12 and up, begins Dec. 14.

At his daily briefing, the mayor said the new requirements were necessary to keep New Yorkers safe in the face of the new omicron variant of the coronavirus.

“We know omicron is here,” de Blasio said. “We have to assume it’s going to be widespread. We have to assume it’s going to give us a real challenge.”

The mayor called vaccinations the “central weapon” against COVID-19 and “the reason we can avoid shutdowns and restrictions.”

“This is the biggest crisis in the history of New York City,” he said. “We cannot let COVID back in the door again.”

The city’s health commissioner, Dr. Dave Chokshi, said health officials have seen COVID-19 case numbers grow in recent weeks because of the delta variant.

“They’ve more than doubled since a recent low point in early November, increasing in every borough and every age group,” Chokshi said, adding that the city has to be “even more relentless than the virus.”

Asked about the new measures, Evan Thies, a spokesman for incoming Mayor Eric Adams said, “The Mayor-elect will evaluate this mandate and other COVID strategies when he is in office and make determinations based on science, efficacy and the advice of health professionals.”​