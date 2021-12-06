Missouri is 'very-loyal to Donald Trump,' says political expert

97.1 FM Talk "Insider" Rodney Boyd joined Jeff Katz for his weekly visit on The Marc Cox Morning Show.

Boyd explained the US Senate race in Missouri as numerous Republicans line up to run for Senator Roy Blunt's soon-to-be vacant Senate seat.

"This is a race where you've got at least five of the six people that have declared, also vying for Donald Trump's endorsement," says Boyd. "Of course he has not endorsed anyone in this race yet. He is being courted by a number of folks, so we've got a long way to go. And we still might have actually more people that get into the race."

Boyd says a large field, means a smaller group of voters can pull their candidate across the finish line.

