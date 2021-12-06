City Commission to Hear Changes to the Previously-Revised Historic Preservation Ordinance, Which Encountered “Implementation Concerns”
Pasadena’s Historic Preservation Commission will meet virtually on Tuesday, December 7, starting at 4:30 p.m., to review and possibly vote on amendments to the revised Historic Preservation Ordinance (HPO) which has been facing “implementation concerns” according to some Commission members. In this public meeting, the Department of Planning and...www.pasadenanow.com
Comments / 0