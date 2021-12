Every hour of Christmas shopping is crucial to retail businesses and Walmart will lose a costly two days of business as the Oshtemo store is closed temporarily. As much as everyone wants COVID to be over, that's simply not the case in Southwest Michigan. On the same day that area public health officials held a news conference pleading for help as the unvaccinated are pushing the resources of the health care system to its limits, retail giant Walmart locked the doors at its Kalamazoo store on 9th Street to sanitize the building and restock the shelves.

KALAMAZOO, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO