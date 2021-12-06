ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Visual Art

Go Inside GQ + Belvedere’s Star-Studded Miami Art Hang

Cover picture for the article

Go Inside GQ + Belvedere’s Star-Studded Miami Art Hang. On Friday night in Miami, GQ and Belvedere closed out Miami Art Week with an intimate, exclusive bash. Hosted by GQ...

GQMagazine

Tom Holland Might Be the Next Great Celebrity Watch Collector

Welcome to Watches of the Week, where we'll track the rarest, wildest, and most covetable watches spotted on celebrities. Between Tom Holland’s GQ cover story this week and his appearance at the Men of the Year party Thursday night, we learned a lot about love. We learned that Tom Holland loves Zendaya and Zendaya loves Tom Holland. But I also learned that I am in love with Holland’s watch collection, which apparently now includes a lovely Cartier Tank that he wore with his warm brown-orange velvet tuxedo. Unsurprisingly, playing Spider-Man has afforded Holland the chance to build a very major watch collection. He’s already racked up many of the classics, including a [Patek Philippe Aquanaut](https://www.gq.com/story/watches-of-the-week-7-6-19), a special-edition Tag Heuer Monaco, a Rolex Submariner “Cermit”, and a Rolex Daytona. And he’s just 25!, With stats like that, I’ve got my eye on him as our NGC (Next Great Collector). Also this week, Michael B. Jordan keeps it classic, and Dwyane Wade joins the Cartier crew.
BEAUTY & FASHION
GQMagazine

Sneak Inside GQ’s 2021 Men of the Year Party

Last night in Los Angeles, GQ celebrated our 26th annual Men of the Year issue. The guest list? Awe-inspiring. The dress code? Biggest fit possible. It all went down at the West Hollywood EDITION, hosted by GQ global editorial director Will Welch and presented by Samsung Galaxy. Men of the Year cover stars Lil Nas X (in a glittering disco ball jacket) and Tom Holland (damn debonair in double-breasted velvet) set the style bar sky-high, while guests including Nic Cage, Henry Golding, Quavo, Diplo, 24kGoldn, and Dan Levy kept it there. Speaking of, Levy took home the party’s best souvenir: the GQ Big Fit of the Night medallion, custom made by jeweler Greg Yüna. But to make sure everyone got a special treat, Lil Nas X scooped up the mic for a surprise set. Keep scrolling to see how it all went down.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
GQMagazine

23 Enormous Fits From GQ's 2021 Men of the Year Party

At GQ's Men of the Year party, style is basically a sport. Athletes and actors and musicians and various other deeply stylish folks convened last night for our annual party in Los Angeles, and you'd better believe they didn't disappoint. These were a few of our favorite looks from the night.
APPAREL
GQMagazine

Tyler, the Creator Is Assembling a Legendary Cartier Collection

Welcome to Watches of the Week, where we'll track the rarest, wildest, and most covetable watches spotted on celebrities. A few weeks ago, Tyler, the Creator was spotted at the Monaco Legends Group auction—an event dedicated entirely to the sale of rare and unique Cartier pieces. A photo of Tyler and his Dalí-esque Cartier Crash taken by legendary collector John Goldberger zoomed around the watch world at record speed. What that image captured was a guy we hadn’t met before: Tyler, the Creator Of An Epic Watch Collection. Before the fall of 2020, the rapper had hardly been seen in anything but an $11 Casio. All of a sudden, he was jetting to Monaco to splash out on tasteful Cartier wristwear. One fellow attendee at the Monaco Legends auction described Tyler as “super cool and discrete.” They mentioned Tyler stayed away from top lots, opting instead for what they described as “easy going stuff.” We know that Tyler walked away with at least one of those “easy going” pieces: writer Nick Gould spotted Tyler at the LACMA Art + Film Gala wearing what seems to be the Cartier Obus Quadrant that sold for €9,100, or just above $10,000, at the Monaco auction.
NME

Woosung’s unveils star-studded tracklist for ‘Genre’

The Rose frontman Woosung has unveiled the tracklist for his upcoming project ‘Genre’. The record will feature seven tracks, including previously released songs ‘Dimples’ and ‘Lazy’, which were released in September and July, respectively. The forthcoming solo release will also feature collaborations with KARD’s BM on ‘CWS’ and Ladies’ Code’s Ashley on ‘Oh’. ‘Genre’ will be released on December 9.
MUSIC
WWD

Chanel, Es Devlin Take No.5’s Centennial to Miami Art Week

Click here to read the full article. After a slew of celebrations for Chanel No.5’s 100th birthday, a new installation looks back at the brand’s heritage – and ahead to nature’s future. Starting Tuesday, the brand’s Es Devlin-designed installation, “Five Echoes” — which combines themes of sustainability with motifs of Gabrielle Chanel’s own life — will be open to the public through Dec. 21. Admission is free, with online, timed ticketing available now.More from WWD'King Richard' Star Demi Singleton Gets Ready for the Premiere in ChanelPhotos from the 'Eternals' Press TourInside Chanel Cruise 2022 Show in Dubai The overlap between Art Basel...
GQMagazine

Virgil Abloh Made His Life Into a Fairytale—and Then Made it the Blueprint for Fashion

Virgil Abloh, who died on Sunday of a rare form of cancer at the age of 41, believed in fairytales. His “The Ten” collaboration with Nike, in 2017, saw him run rampant like a kid in the Nike archive, cross-pollinating Nikes with Converse (which was then a big no-no), and remixing the canon of Air Maxes, Air Presto, and VaporMaxes with his already signature deconstruction, quote marks, and zipties. Soon after, he built an Off-White runway show themed around Princess Diana—another great believer in fables, and a pure spirit with an unwavering conviction that whatever she dreamed could and should be made real. Then there was his debut as the artistic director of Louis Vuitton menswear, in 2018, which was his take on The Wiz. The symbolism was blunt, but no less powerful for it: Abloh, a Black American designer at a Paris men’s luxury house, had made it to that magical other side of the rainbow. For his most recent Vuitton show, he reworked the visual and aural mechanics of GZA’s classic Liquid Swords. What all those stories share (like all fairytales, really) is a hero who, against all the odds, gets everything he’s ever wanted. What they also share: strangeness; magic; a respect, even love, for the obvious. Fairy tales happen in their own universe with their own logic, too pure for our cynical world. That was Virgil Abloh.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Thrillist

Cheetos Dust Will Be on Display at Miami's Art Basel

Cheetos are known for being packed full of flavor. So packed, in fact, that they turn your fingers bright orange with each chip you grab from the bag. Most people lick that dust off their fingers once they're finished, but others, it seems, have more creative uses for it, like using it to make art.
VISUAL ART
GQMagazine

The Fashion Community Mourns Virgil Abloh, Who Made the Industry Seem That Much Bigger

News of pioneering designer Virgil Abloh's death at 41 was met online Sunday with an outpouring of shock, grief, and admiration from friends and fans alike. The response made clear that, beyond his immeasurable influence in the public sphere, he will be remembered for his kindness and connectedness. Indeed, as the fashion community mourns the designer on social media, it is clear that the “fashion community” is broader now than it ever was, because Abloh helped expand it.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
architecturaldigest.com

Last Night’s AD100 Party in Miami Drew a Star-Studded Crowd

Miami’s The Goodtime Hotel lived up to its name last night as tastemakers in the art, design, and entertainment worlds gathered to celebrate the 2022 AD100 in partnership with Lenovo and Intel Evo. Less than 24 hours after AD’s definitive list of top design talents had been announced, a star-studded roster of some 150 guests converged at Strawberry Moon—the resort’s retro-chic rooftop restaurant—to honor the industry’s best in what was an ebullient commencement to Miami Art and Design Week.
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Visual Art
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Fashion Show
The Independent

Celebs, fashion, 24k chicken wings kick of Miami's Art Basel

After a pandemic hiatus, the official Art Basel show is back in Miami with all its eccentric glory, a dizzying list of celebrity attendees and dozens of spin-off shows that are already generating a buzz, including a phenom child painter and a $4 million Banksy sale.Ten-year-old contemporary artist Andres Valencia’s gallery has already nearly sold out at Art Miami. The San Diego-based artist simply saw a cubist painting in his living room two years ago and declared, ‘I can do that'.Actress Sophia Vergara bought one of his pieces this week and Channing Tatum Jordan Belfort, and artist Shepard...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Vanity Fair

True Colors: 72 Hours Inside the Spend-athon at Art Basel Miami Beach 2021

On Tuesday in Miami, a single event turned into a collision of influence,celebrity, and money not seen in Florida since before the pandemic—or maybe ever. James Murdoch chatted with Moda Operandi founder Lauren Santo Domingo as Serena Williams and her husband, Reddit founder Alexis Ohanian, walked by. Kanye West posed for pictures alongside his daughter North and estranged wife, Kim Kardashian West, as Bernard Arnault, third richest person in the world, caught up with fellow billionaire and recently named Barbadian national hero Rihanna and curator Hans Ulrich Obrist chatted with Snap founder Evan Spiegel, who is 31 years old and worth more than $9 billion. And making their first public appearance since leaving the White House were deposed princelings Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump, who wore pink.
oceandrive.com

Louis Vuitton Made History At Miami's Art Week 2021

LOUIS VUITTON MADE HISTORY AT MIAMI’S ART WEEK 2021 WITH AN EXCLUSIVE MEN’S SS22 SHOW AND A FIRST LOOK AT THE FIRST U.S. LV FREE‑STANDING MEN’S STORE. Bold and vibrant detailing from Louis Vuitton Men’s spring/summer 2022 collection PHOTO COURTESY OF LOUIS VUITTON/LUDWIG BONNET. The concept of evolution, passing culture...
NYLON

Inside NYLON's Exclusive Art Basel House Party

After a week of gridlock traffic and nonstop talk of NFTs, a poolside party was necessary. On Friday of Art Basel Miami 2021, NYLON hosted its first NYLON House, a celebration of art, music, and fashion. Held at a private residence on Miami Beach, the event drew out a crowd representing all three pillars of culture.
BEAUTY & FASHION
NBC News

Digital art dominating Miami’s famous Art Basel

Two years ago it was a banana taped to a wall that took Miami’s famous Art Basel by storm. Now it’s the year of so-called crypto art. Buyers of digital art receive the work through non-fungible tokens or NFTs.Dec. 4, 2021.
DESIGN
The Hollywood Reporter

Critic’s Notebook: Louis Vuitton’s Virgil Abloh Tribute Sparked Gamut of Emotions for Star-Studded Front Row

Only one element marred the Louis Vuitton men’s show Tuesday, Nov. 30, at Miami Marine Stadium, a moment that unfortunately felt decidedly inappropriate to some guests — indeed, to employ the word used by one high-profile fashion editor, it veered into “offensive.” But more on that later. It’s not too big a leap to arrive at such an opinion, especially as Tuesday night’s focus was clear: to honor Virgil Abloh in a show produced less than 48 hours after the artistic director’s death Sunday, Nov. 28, from a rare form of cancer. Fashion presentations during Art Basel Miami Beach tend to...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
GQMagazine

The 2021 GQ Fashion Awards

Designer of the Year: Demna Gvasalia for Balenciaga. In 2021, Demna Gvasalia redefined the reach and possibility of fashion design. His Balenciaga has challenged our assumptions about celebrity, luxury, popular culture, and even reality itself. As designers struggled throughout the pandemic to adjust to virtual fashion shows, Balenciaga seized an opportunity to plunge into the metaverse, partnering with Epic Games, the developer behind Fortnite, to create a video game for fall 2021. A few months later, Balenciaga boot-pants and hourglass jackets showed up on Gucci’s runway, part of what both brands (which are owned by the conglomerate Kering) deemed the “hacker project.” Over the summer, Gvasalia directed two of Kanye West’s stadium-size Donda listening parties—and in the midst of all this, relaunched Balenciaga couture, recharting the industry’s direction, away from hype and toward handcraft. In September, Balenciaga ruled the Met gala red carpet, and cemented a partnership with Fortnite that allowed players to dress in its signature looks. At Paris Fashion Week in September, Balenciaga served up a rare moment of genuine surprise and delight, debuting a 10-minute-long Balenciaga-packed episode of The Simpsons.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Chicago Defender

Basquiat’s Impact Honored with Star-Studded Night During Art Basel

Fat Joe, French Montana, Busta Rhymes and D-Nice all hit Triller x The Bishop Gallery event during Art Basel for the Historic First-Ever Live NFT Auction of Rare Photos of Jean-Michel Basquiat by photographers Alexis Adler and Al Diaz. Triller made history at BLK studios in Miami celebrating for the first time ever, rare photographs of BASQUIAT being introduced to the blockchain, giving the world a chance to own a piece of the man that made the art movement of the early 80s New York City so electric. The blowout event featured performances from hip hop royalty.
