A Tennessee school bus driver who was trapped inside a bus during a storm in Middle Tennessee earlier this week is thankful he is alive. On Monday (December 6), heavy winds, which later turned out to be an EF-0 tornado, swept through Trousdale County, flipping a school bus over with the driver still on board. New video, shared to FOX 17, shows the moment the bus was flipped onto its side with Don Robinson inside. Check out the video here.

