The Tournament of Roses has shared the coronavirus-related guidelines for the 2022 Rose Parade, Floatfest and Rose Bowl Game. The guidelines, issued in cooperation with the City of Pasadena and the Pasadena Department of Public Health, came together after local leaders provided Tournament of Roses officials with a list of protocols relating to the upcoming parade, Rose Bowl game, BandFest competition and float viewing scheduled for Jan. 1, 2022, a day when thousands of tourists and visitors from around the world are expected to descend on the city anew.

PASADENA, CA ・ 4 DAYS AGO