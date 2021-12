Like fans of any series that was put on hold, Peaky Blinders fans have been waiting for what seems like an eternity for Season 6. Alright, so that may be a bit hyperbolized, but the Season 5 release was in October of 2019. The season ends on quite the cliffhanger and fans have been waiting for a Season 6 and 7. However, the pandemic brings changes and the creator Steven Knight reveals that Season 6 will be the streaming finale. This portion of the series will then end with a film after Season 6. Aside from this information, fans have rarely seen any news regarding Season 6. Trust me, I continue to check. Not even an exact release date (early 2022). However, the series took to social media today with a teaser. It is brief, but brings back a fan favorite!

TV SERIES ・ 7 DAYS AGO