Tottenham boss Antonio Conte believes Oliver Skipp has what it takes to become a top midfielder after he starred in a 2-0 win over Brentford The 21-year-old put in a dominant display in midfield as Spurs won through Sergi Canos’ own goal and Son Heung-min’s second-half strike to move within touching distance of the top four.Skipp, who came through the club’s academy system and is an England Under-21 international, has impressed Conte, who says he can take him to the top.“This player is very young. He has a lot of space for improvement. He played with great intensity, great passion,...

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 10 DAYS AGO