Looking ahead to its ultimate goal of landing humans on Mars, SpaceX CEO Elon Musk has now unveiled a new concept image of what its Mars-bound Starship would look like. Taking to Twitter to showcase the company’s designs, Musk posted a picture of what appears to be two slim, silver rockets docked at a launch pay in preparation of an upcoming journey into the final frontier along with the caption “We will soon make these real” and a follow-up explaining that they’re “Starships to Mars.” While a manned mission to the red planet remains years away, progress continues to take place with the CEO revealing earlier last week that the construction of orbital launch pads for its Starships at Cape Canaveral has already begun.

AEROSPACE & DEFENSE ・ 2 DAYS AGO