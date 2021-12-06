Germany's Greens back deal to form a governing coalition, clearing the way for Olaf Scholz to be elected as chancellor

With the same stoicism that had marked Angela Merkel's 16 years in office, the outgoing German chancellor left power behind on Wednesday, looking straight ahead as the Audi car she was in drove out of the chancellery. "I know you are starting work highly motivated," she had told her successor Olaf Scholz of the Social Democrats just minutes before. "Take this office and work in the best interest of our country -- that is my wish," she said. Merkel accompanied key moments of a highly symbolic day when Scholz and his coalition of SPD, Greens and the liberal FDP officially took power.

