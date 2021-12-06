ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elections

Germany's Greens back deal to form a governing coalition, clearing the way for Olaf Scholz to be elected as chancellor

Traverse City Record-Eagle
 3 days ago

BERLIN (AP) — Germany's Greens back...

www.record-eagle.com

Reuters

Germany's Scholz says any threat to Ukraine unacceptable

BERLIN (Reuters) -Germany’s Chancellor-in-waiting Olaf Scholz expressed concern on Tuesday about Russian troop movements on the Ukrainian border and said any attempts to cross the frontier would be unacceptable. “It is very, very important that no one rolls through the history books to draw new borders,” Scholz said at a...
POLITICS
Olaf Scholz
The Independent

Olaf Scholz: Who is Angela Merkel’s successor as German chancellor?

Germany finally has a successor to Angela Merkel as Olaf Scholz of the social democratic party (SPD) agreed a deal to form a power-sharing coalition government with the pro-business Free Democrats and Greens, ending weeks of uncertainty following the inconclusive outcome of September’s election.Ms Merkel did not seek re-election for a fifth term and her parliamentary bloc, the Christian Democratic Union of Germany and Christian Social Union of Bavaria (CDU/CSU), performed poorly at the polls.However, while both the centre-left SPD and Greens made record gains, neither secured a majority.Mr Scholz’s own party overwhelmingly backed the coalition proposal at a conference...
EUROPE
BBC

Olaf Scholz: Foreign tests mount for Germany's new crisis manager

After 16 years of Angela Merkel, it's a case of out with the old, and in with the new... ish. Olaf Scholz may be the freshly minted chancellor of Germany, but his is already a known and trusted face in Berlin and Brussels. He served as Chancellor Merkel's deputy and...
EUROPE
CNBC

Social Democrat Olaf Scholz elected German leader as Merkel era ends

Angela Merkel, first elected as chancellor back in 2005, received a standing ovation at the German Parliament on Wednesday. Domestically, Merkel's tenure will be remembered for a rise in living standards. Internationally, Merkel will always be known for her open door policy at the start of the migration crisis in...
ELECTIONS
WPXI Pittsburgh

Scholz replaces Merkel as German chancellor, opening new era

BERLIN — (AP) — Center-left leader Olaf Scholz on Wednesday became Germany's ninth post-World War II chancellor, opening a new era for the European Union's most populous nation and largest economy after Angela Merkel's 16-year tenure. Scholz's government takes office with high hopes of modernizing Germany and combating...
EUROPE
AFP

Looking straight ahead, Merkel leaves office

With the same stoicism that had marked Angela Merkel's 16 years in office, the outgoing German chancellor left power behind on Wednesday, looking straight ahead as the Audi car she was in drove out of the chancellery. "I know you are starting work highly motivated," she had told her successor Olaf Scholz of the Social Democrats just minutes before. "Take this office and work in the best interest of our country -- that is my wish," she said. Merkel accompanied key moments of a highly symbolic day when Scholz and his coalition of SPD, Greens and the liberal FDP officially took power.
POLITICS
AFP

Pandemic, diplomacy: Germany's new govt takes charge

With a pandemic crisis meeting and debut appearances in Paris and Brussels, Germany's new Chancellor Olaf Scholz and his team hit the ground running on their first day in office Thursday. - Paris and Brussels - Scholz will head to Paris on Friday for his first official visit, where he is to meet France's President Emmanuel Macron. 
PUBLIC HEALTH
KREX

End of an era: Germany’s Merkel bows out after 16 years

BERLIN (AP) — Angela Merkel was assured of a place in the history books as soon as she became Germany’s first female chancellor on Nov. 22, 2005. Over the next 16 years, she was credited with raising Germany’s profile and influence, working to hold a fractious European Union together, managing a string of crises, and […]
EUROPE
The Independent

Macron to unveil EU agenda ahead of French presidential race

French President Macron plans to present the priorities for France's upcoming presidency of the European Union, a tenure that overlaps with the country's presidential election and could put Macron in a tricky position if he campaigns for reelection.Macron is expected to run in April’s two-round election, and France's turn in the European Council's rotating six-month presidency starts Jan. 1. The French leader has a news conference about the EU presidency scheduled for ThursdayThe press conference will be only the second one held by Macron at the Elysee presidential palace to answer a broad range of questions. The first one...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Independent

French junior finance minister resigns after conviction

A junior finance minister quit the French government Wednesday after being convicted of failing to declare all his wealth and income.The unusual conviction of a minister in office is a stain on the government of President Emmanuel Macron who had promised a wholesale cleanup of political life when he was elected in 2017. Alain Griset, who worked in the Finance Ministry and oversaw relations with small and medium-sized businesses, was convicted of submitting an incomplete wealth declaration to the government transparency authority. He was handed a six-month suspended prison sentence and a three-year suspended ban on holding public...
POLITICS
Traverse City Record-Eagle

Biden-Putin square off as tension grows on Ukraine border

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden and Russia’s Vladimir Putin squared off Tuesday over the massive buildup of Russian troops near the Ukrainian border, the U.S. president eager to use his video call with Putin to serve notice that Moscow will face economy-jarring sanctions if it invades neighboring Ukraine. Just...
POLITICS
AFP

Swedish PM steps down from IMF steering committee

Magdalena Andersson, who last week became the first woman to hold the post of prime minister in Sweden, will step down as chair of the IMF's steering committee, the Washington-based crisis lender announced Tuesday. She was the first woman to hold that post, and at the time was the finance minister in Sweden's government.
EUROPE
The Independent

Macron urges Britain to ease asylum measures, keep promises

French President Emmanuel Macron urged Britain on Thursday to make it easier for people to apply for asylum and harder to work illegally, to stem risky migration efforts across the English Channel after a recent deadly sinking.Macron also accused the British government of reneging on promises over fishing licenses and of betraying French-British friendship by signing a secret submarine deal with the U.S. and Australia that sank a rival French contract.The British government “doesn’t do what it says," Macron told a news conference.The two countries “need to work together in good faith,” notably on migration, he said. Thousands of migrants...
POLITICS
The Independent

France to ask EU to start ‘litigation proceedings’ if fishing row not resolved

France is planning to ask the EU to begin “litigation proceedings” if an ongoing row over post-Brexit fishing licences is not resolved.The European Commission has said the dispute must be settled by December 10 – but Downing Street said on Thursday it did not recognise the deadline, threatening to further inflame tensions between the nations.The row surrounds licences to fish in UK and Channel Islands waters under the terms of Britain’s post-Brexit trade deal with the EU – the Trade and Co-operation Agreement (TCA).The main source of contention is the number of licences to fish in waters around the British...
ECONOMY

