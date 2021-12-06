Canadiens Can Learn & Improve From Rough Week of Losing

It hasn’t been very long since the New York Islanders exposed Jordan Eberle to the Seattle Kraken in the expansion draft — that is, unless you ask Islanders fans. This 2021-22 season has been a slow and painful descent since the calendar flipped over to November. After two wins to start the month, they’ve been outscored 34-8 and have led for less than a game’s worth of time. The team’s defense, especially the addition of Zdeno Chara, is cause for concern, but the lack of offense, even under head coach Barry Trotz, is troubling. This leads us back to Eberle, who is on pace for one of his best offensive seasons in years, and questioning whether or not resigning Kyle Palmieri vs. keeping Eberle was a miscalculation or simply bad luck.

NHL ・ 6 DAYS AGO