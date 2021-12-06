Megan Thee Stallion is Preparing for Her College Graduation

Megan Thee Stallion teamed with Cash App for a new apparel collection, and she tells HL EXCLUSIVELY the supermodel icon who most influenced her fierce fashion taste. If there’s anything that comes close to matching Megan Thee Stallion‘s charisma on stage, her talent on the mic, and the energy she brings with each performance – it’s her killer fashion sense. In the years since taking over the mainstream music world, Hot Girl Meg has become one of the biggest names to perform in front of a crowd and to slay on the red carpet. Megan credits one particular “North Star” in guiding her in this blow-up and glow-up. “Naomi Campbell is one of my biggest fashion inspirations, and all her looks are just so sleek and sexy,” she tells HollywoodLife in an EXCLUSIVE interview over the new “Hot Girl Enterprises” Cash By Cash Capp apparel collection. “I’ve watched Naomi since I was a kid, and I still use her for reference whenever I’m putting together my own outfits.”

