Megan Thee Stallion is Preparing for Her College Graduation

By Shawn Grant
thesource.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe winter Hottie season is all about cap and gowns. Megan Thee Stallion will graduate from Texas Southern University this month and is looking to host a celebration for a select few hotties. Back in August, Megan...

HollywoodLife

Megan Thee Stallion Reveals Her Biggest Fashion Inspiration While Launching ‘Hot Girl Enterprises’ Collection

Megan Thee Stallion teamed with Cash App for a new apparel collection, and she tells HL EXCLUSIVELY the supermodel icon who most influenced her fierce fashion taste. If there’s anything that comes close to matching Megan Thee Stallion‘s charisma on stage, her talent on the mic, and the energy she brings with each performance – it’s her killer fashion sense. In the years since taking over the mainstream music world, Hot Girl Meg has become one of the biggest names to perform in front of a crowd and to slay on the red carpet. Megan credits one particular “North Star” in guiding her in this blow-up and glow-up. “Naomi Campbell is one of my biggest fashion inspirations, and all her looks are just so sleek and sexy,” she tells HollywoodLife in an EXCLUSIVE interview over the new “Hot Girl Enterprises” Cash By Cash Capp apparel collection. “I’ve watched Naomi since I was a kid, and I still use her for reference whenever I’m putting together my own outfits.”
power106.com

Megan Thee Stallion & Popeye’s Returns With Third & Final Drop For ‘Hottie Sauce” Collaboration

Megan Thee Stallion and Popeyes are continuing their partnership with the drop of the third and final release to celebrate her limited-edition Hottie Sauce. For this release, the “New Nostalgia Collection” celebrates both Houston and New Orleans. One of the pieces from the collection is a unisex sweatsuit that says, “From Houston to NOLA,” reinforcing a shared pride for their Southern roots. Other items include cropped and full-length T-Shirts with images of Megan surrounded by flames. There’s also a truckers hat and beanie available.
State
Texas State
thebrag.com

Megan Thee Stallion won’t be performing at 2021 AMAs anymore

Megan Thee Stallion has dropped out of the 2021 American Music Awards and won’t be performing alongside BTS anymore. The rapper shared the news on social media, revealing she had to drop out due to “an unexpected personal matter.”. “I’m so sad! I really can’t wait to hit the stage...
Person
Megan Thee Stallion
hypebeast.com

Unboxing: The Anime-Inspired Second Drop from Popeyes and Megan Thee Stallion

After releasing the co-branded “Thee Heat” collection to mark the launch of the new Hottie Sauce, Popeyes and Megan Thee Stallion are putting an anime spin on their second merch drop. Called “Animegan,” the latest assortment introduces new apparel, accessories and a plush toy with custom illustrations and designs by internationally recognized artist McFlyy. Releasing on November 9, the collection maintains the heat of Megan Thee Stallion’s much talked about Hottie Sauce.
blavity.com

Megan Thee Stallion & Cash App Launch Exclusive Apparel Drop With Proceeds Going To Charity

Megan Thee Stallion and Cash by Cash App have partnered to launch a limited-edition apparel drop "for hotties, by hotties." Designed by Megan Thee Stallion and created by Cash by Cash App, the Hot Girl Enterprise collection features flaming-red bike shorts, a flame-plastered reversible "Hot Girl Enterprise" bucket hat, and a "Hot Girl Enterprise" yellow T-shirt. It's available today with prices set at $20-$30.
#Thee#Texas Southern University
hotnewhiphop.com

Megan Thee Stallion Comes Forward To Help Travis Scott Astroworld Festival Victims

Houston-based rapper Megan Thee Stallion wants to help Astroworld Festival victims and their families, telling a reporter that it's her "duty" to provide support. The rapper, who is currently in the process of completing her final semester of college, spoke with Entertainment Tonight at the 2021 Glamour Women of the Year Awards, where she reacted to the tragedy that happened last weekend in her hometown at the Astroworld Festival.
hotnewhiphop.com

Megan Thee Stallion, Juicy J, & More Voice Support For Rico Nasty

After sharing concerning posts about her mental health, Rico Nasty has received an outpouring of support from several of the biggest artists in the music industry including Megan Thee Stallion, Juicy J, and more. Rico has been on the receiving end of harassment from fans while performing on Playboi Carti's King Vamp Tour.
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
hotnewhiphop.com

Carl Crawford Seemingly Laments Over Ongoing Megan Thee Stallion Case: "Year 3"

As Megan Thee Stallion has grown into an international superstar, she has continued to battle it out in court with her label, 1501 Certified Entertainment. The Texas-based brand was one of the first to ink a deal with the Houston Hottie, but over time, the relationship turned sour. Things seemingly took an even more contentious turn after Megan brought on Roc Nation to act as her management, and back in 2020, the rapper sued 1501. She alleged that the label was blocking her from releasing new music.
Fox News

Megan Thee Stallion cancels performance citing Astroworld Festival tragedy: 'Houston is still healing'

Megan Thee Stallion has canceled an upcoming concert in Houston in the wake of the tragedy that took place just weeks ago at Travis Scott’s Astroworld Festival. The Houston, Texas community was left devastated with grief and unanswered questions after a crowd surge resulted in the deaths of ten people at the Astroworld Festival. Now, the Grammy-winning "Savage" artist announced that she will not be performing at a previously scheduled show in order to let the city heal.
The Independent

Reading and Leeds lineup: Dave, Arctic Monkeys and Megan Thee Stallion to headline 2022 festival

Reading and Leeds organisers have announced the first wave of acts to perform at next year’s festivals. The 2022 editions will be headlined by six artists: rapper Dave, Arctic Monkeys and Rage Against the Machine, plus Halsey, Megan Thee Stallion and Bring Me the Horizon.The lineup is considerably more diverse than previous editions. This is the first time more than one female-fronted act has headlined in the festival’s history; Megan Thee Stallion and Halsey are also the first women to top the billing since Paramore co-headlined with Queens of the Stone Age in 2014. Fans on social media are calling...
