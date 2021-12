In 1803, Supreme Court Chief Justice John Marshall wrote in Marbury v. Madison that it was “emphatically the duty of the Judicial Department to say what the law is.” He was referring to interpreting statutes and judging whether they comported with the United States Constitution, which Article VI proclaimed “the supreme Law of the Land.” From that decision came judicial review, the ability of the Supreme Court to strike down any law it deemed in conflict with the Constitution, a power that the Framers had omitted from the text of the document, probably on purpose.

CONGRESS & COURTS ・ 2 HOURS AGO