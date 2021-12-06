ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Home & Garden

Tips for Getting Rid of Dust Mites in Your Home

By Racine County Eye
Racine County Eye
Racine County Eye
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2JaBce_0dFE0JgD00

Dust mites are microscopic organisms that feed off humans’ dead skin. Wherever we are, they are, living on fabric surfaces such as our carpets, bedding, and curtains. Nearly 100,000 dust mites can live in one square cubic meter of carpet, and a single bed can hold over one million of them at one time. While they aren’t parasitic or dangerous, their feces is. Dust mites’ excrement is full of bacteria, enzymes, and protein that can cause allergic reactions.

If you regularly wake up sneezing or with a runny nose or sore throat, it could be because you’re having an allergic reaction to the dust mites. Explore these tips for getting rid of dust mites in your home to get rid of this problem.

Regularly Washing Your Bedding

The simplest way to get rid of dust mites is a chore that should already be a part of your weekly schedule: washing your sheets. Washing your sheets in warm water once a week is an effective way to any dust mites kill and remove waste from your bedding. Use allergenic detergent for an even more effective result.

Anti-Allergy Bed Covers, Mattress, and Sheets

Another strategy for protecting yourself from dust mites is by placing a protective barrier between you and them. Use anti-allergy bed covers for this! The zipper cover will trap them from their food source, and they will slowly start to die. They can sneak in through the zipper, but you can duct tape it closed.

Cleaning Carpets, Rugs, Curtain, and Furniture With Fabric

Dust mites are also in your carpet, curtains, and furniture. Vacuuming will get rid of some mites, but it isn’t the best solution. If you have furniture with removable covers, you should wash them and your curtain from time to time.

Removing mites from your carpet is a little more complicated. The best and most effective carpet cleaning process involves using a shampooer. You can typically rent one at a local hardware store, or you can use a professional cleaner if you don’t want to deal with the hassle. Unfortunately, since this is such a complicated process, it’s unrealistic to clean your carpet enough to keep dust mites out. This is why homeowners will often remove their carpet and have hardwood floors instead. Then, if they want to have an accent rug on top of the wood, they can simply clean the rug whenever it’s necessary.

Eliminating Humidity

Dust mites thrive in mild climates with high humidity, so a great way to decrease the dust mites’ growth is by using a dehumidifier. A dehumidifier slows their growth by creating unideal conditions, but it won’t help eliminate their toxic excrement.

With these tips for getting rid of dust mites in your home, you can work to clean the harmful allergens out of your home.

Comments / 14

Related
EatThis

Your Bedroom Can Make You Sick If You're Not Cleaning This, Say Experts

On average, Americans spend half our lives in our bedrooms. So it's important to make the most of it. A dirty bedroom can compromise your health, triggering allergy and asthma symptoms and preventing a good night's sleep, which is crucial to overall health and lowering your risk of chronic diseases ranging from heart disease to cancer. So Eat This, Not That! Health consulted the experts on how—and how often—you should clean your bedroom to make it the healthy haven you deserve. Read on, and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
HOME & GARDEN
architectureartdesigns.com

Things You Should Throw Away That Declutter The Valuable Space In Your Home

Throw away, donate, give away … you decide what you will do with all those things that you have at home and are leftover. We review what is more in each room. Between what you keep just in case, what makes you sad to throw away, what you don’t know you have … your house is full of objects that take up space, fill with dust and consume your energy (more than you think). In addition, all professional organizers agree, that the first step to order is to learn to get rid of what we no longer use.
HOME & GARDEN
BobVila

12 Ways to Make Your Kitchen Look Cleaner Than It Really Is

Sometimes you have to fake it ’til you make it. Other times, you might not even care about making it—you’re perfectly OK with faking it forever. If that’s how you feel about having a clean kitchen, know that you’re not alone. A recent survey revealed that women, even more than men, rely on some surprising shortcuts to avoid doing a whole household chore. For example, more than half of women admit to spot cleaning the floor rather than sweeping and mopping all of it. (Only a third of men confessed to this slapdash solution.)
HOME & GARDEN
MedicineNet.com

What Are These Tiny Bugs in My Bed?

Only a few things are worse than finding insects in your bed that challenge your sleep and make you wake up with itchy rashes. Various insects can infest your bed, the most common being bed bugs (Cimex lectularius), which are tiny, wingless insects that have been a problem the world over for several centuries.
ANIMALS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dust Mites#Bacteria#Feces#Bedding#Mattress#Sheets#Cleaning Carpets
Domaine

How to Properly Wash Your Bed Pillows in Just a Few Steps

Once you’ve stripped your bed, washed your sheets, and primped your pillowcases, you may think you’ve fulfilled your bed-cleaning duties. But your work isn’t truly done until you’ve also washed your pillows. Yes, your pillows themselves need to be cleaned—so no, you’re not fully off the hook once you’ve washed your pillowcases.
HOME & GARDEN
goodhousekeeping.com

8 Cleaning Hacks to Get Your Home in Shape for the Holidays

During the holiday hustle and bustle, it’s easy to let clutter develop and a few regularly handled tasks to skip your mind. But now that you’ve trimmed the tree and wrapped the presents, it’s time to focus your attention on those to-dos before guests come bursting through the door. With...
HOME & GARDEN
Domaine

How to Clean Your Shower and Keep It Absolutely Gleaming

It should come as no surprise that you need to clean your shower. Our showers see us at our absolute filthiest, so it takes no time at all for soap scum, mildew, and other gunk to build up. “Generally speaking, bathrooms can be packed full of germs—and that’s especially true...
LIFESTYLE
Family Handyman

12 Ways To Keep Mice Out of Your Cabin During Winter

We love cabins because they’re so cozy. That’s why mice like them, too. “Mice are on a relentless search for food, warmth and shelter,” says Dr. Nancy Troyaho, a certified entomologist and director of operations, education and training for Ehrlich Pest Control. “Especially in the fall and winter, mice are...
ANIMALS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Home & Garden
wfla.com

Best mold killer

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. When mold crops up on your bathroom tile or basement walls, there’s no need to worry — it’s a common occurrence in many households. Excess humidity and poor ventilation are just a few of the causes for this unwanted health hazard. But instead of scrubbing with soap and water until your back aches, use a mold killer to quickly banish mold from your premises.
HOME & GARDEN
Lifehacker

Never Dry These Clothing Items on High Heat

Even though I’ve been doing my own laundry for 20-odd years, and laundry is at minimum a thrice weekly household duty of mine, there are some—okay, a lot of—care instructions that I never bothered to learn. As long as my whites weren’t coming out gray or being shrunk to the size of a mouse blanket, I let it ride. As someone who didn’t learn some basic laundry guidelines until recently, I bring you this list of items that should never be put in the dryer on high heat, in case you—like me—didn’t know.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Reader's Digest

How to Clean Your Oven Like a Pro

Make your oven sparkle with these pro cleaning tips. Cleaning household appliances isn’t just for neat freaks—it will actually help them run more smoothly and last longer. For starters, bacteria can build up in the appliance, leaving it unsanitary. According to Johnny Pallares, owner of De La Rosa House Cleaning, it’s also important to clean your oven because a dirty oven may not run efficiently. “Old food can damage the heating coils on the bottom of your oven, making it harder to cook your food.” Frank Berger, CEO of You’ve Got Maids, also notes that grease left in your oven can catch fire if you’re not careful.
HOME & GARDEN
Family Handyman

Can You Use Dishwasher Tablets to Clean the Shower?

There’s a satisfactory feeling that comes with finishing a cleaning project, the kind that leaves your appliances sparkling clean and your house smelling fresh. But most of the time, the only feeling that comes with cleaning the bathroom is dread. The scrubbing, the rinsing, the strong-smelling products—it’s a lot.
ELECTRONICS
Huron Daily Tribune

Everyday Cheapskate: Homemade stain remover for laundry and carpet

I'm excited to teach you how to make a fabulous, if not magical, homemade stain remover. This stain remover recipe is so easy and cheap to make. And, wow, does it perform!. Unlike some other homemade laundry stain and detergent products you'll find here at Everyday Cheapskate, this one is also a homemade stain remover for carpet. Ah-ha! That got your attention!
HOME & GARDEN
Domaine

How Long Do Mattresses Really Last?

The average person spends about one-third of their lives in bed, so it should come as no surprise that mattresses don’t last forever. How long they last, exactly, depends on many factors, like the style of mattress, the quality of the materials used to make it, and even your personal sleeping habits. Here’s how to determine whether or not it’s time to replace your mattress.
HOME & GARDEN
Best Life

5 Sounds That Could Mean You Have Mice in Your Home

It's not always easy to tell if you have a mouse problem in your house. These critters are tiny, fast, and tend to hide, so unless you spot them on the move, you might not even know they're there. Sure, you could notice physical evidence of a mouse, like droppings or small holes in your home, but even that requires you to do some extra legwork in searching for these signs. Fortunately, even the smallest, sneakiest, or quickest mouse is prone to making some noise when it's nesting in your house. According to experts, this rodent is nocturnal, so they tend to be loudest at night. Read on to find out which five sounds you should listen for in your home, especially once the sun has set.
ANIMALS
point2homes.com

How to Get Rid of Ants in the Kitchen

If you’re having problems with an ant infestation in your kitchen, it’s important to deal with it as soon as possible. Ants can multiply extremely quickly and cause damage to your home in the process. Fortunately, they’re fairly easy to remove and seldom require you to hire pest control. Here’s how it’s done.
ANIMALS
KTEN.com

What Are the Best Types of Flooring for Your Home?

Originally Posted On: https://readesh.com/what-are-the-best-types-of-flooring-for-your-home/. Are you among the 15% of US homeowners who intend to install new flooring before the year winds down?. A new floor adds enormous comfort and appeal to any home. It can also increase your chances of a quick sale if you’re considering moving on to...
INTERIOR DESIGN
Racine County Eye

Racine County Eye

Racine, WI
3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
670K+
Views
ABOUT

Racine County Eye provides readers with up-to-date local news from southeastern Wisconsin, including Kenosha and Racine. We cover local news about development, crime, schools, transportation, employment, COViD-19, and state, county, and local politics.

 https://www.racinecountyeye.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy