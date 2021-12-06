ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

How To Rewatch Annie Live! If You Missed It On TV

By Editorial Standards
romper.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTomorrow is always a day away if you missed Annie Live!. But don’t fret, you can easily rewatch the holiday extravaganza, which premiered live on NBC on Dec. 2, if you missed it live on TV. So here’s everything you need to know. Starring Taraji P. Henson as Miss...

www.romper.com

Comments / 0

Related
enstarz.com

Vanessa Hudgens said THIS to 'Annie Live!' Cast

Grease: Live alum Vanessa Hudgens has given tips for Taraji P. Henson, Harry Connick Jr., Tituss Burgess, Megan Hilty, Nicole Scherzinger, and little orphan Annie herself, Celina Smith, just days before the all-star cast takes the stage on Dec. 2. "I feel like the musical theater community is a community...
DRINKS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Oklahoma State
Cinema Blend

Annie Live Cast: Where You've Seen The Actors Before

NBC has been producing these live musicals for years now, with The Wiz Live! and Peter Pan Live being just two of them. Now, for this years' new star-studded musical, NBC is bringing a classic Broadway character right to our homes through the wonderful Annie Live!, the story of a little orphan who is suddenly thrown into a completely different world.
MOVIES
Primetimer

With Annie Live!, "hate-watching" NBC's live TV musicals has evolved into "begrudging appreciation-watching"

Annie Live! was a likable reprieve from current hard times -- it felt like the best sort of community theater: "The show’s staging allowed songcraft and showmanship to be the stars; numbers played out against minimalist backdrops, and the live audience was largely heard in eruptive applause but seen only in shadow," says Daniel D'Addario. "The scant amount of stage dressing — an American-flag scrim for Annie’s meeting with Franklin Roosevelt, a bouquet on an end table and a staircase to evoke the grandeur of Daddy Warbucks’ home — seemed intended to rhyme with the show’s message of scrappy resilience and high-spirited hope. Even as viewers surely understood they were watching a broadcast bolstered by the resources of NBC, it was possible to believe that this was something like the best sort of community theater. Which means that certain flaws could get written off by the viewer somewhat easily. Before moving on to the full-throated praise, it’s worth noting that, say, Harry Connick Jr.’s iffy styling in a surrealistic bald cap pulled focus, and was best explained away as an occupational hazard of trying to make a star ready to play the role of a famous cueball. Connick’s occasionally being a beat behind on lines suggested, to the charitably inclined viewer, just how far the cast in general had come in order to bring this production to air at all. It feels unsporting, after all, to pick on a production that seemed so resolutely determined to entertain — and one whose key flaws may be inherent in the source material, a show one loves, if one does, because of its flaws as much as despite them."
ENTERTAINMENT
tvinsider.com

See How the ‘Annie Live!’ Cast Stacks Up Against Their Predecessors (PHOTOS)

Annie Live! is sure to be a must-watch holiday event for the whole family, bringing the classic Broadway hit to life like never before. The NBC special featuring newcomer Celina Smith as the titular orphan has released the full official cast for the anticipated live production. The star-studded lineup includes...
MOVIES
thecinemaholic.com

Where to Stream Annie Live Special? When Will it Air?

Directed by Lear deBessonet and Alex Rudzinski, ‘Annie Live!’ is a musical television special based on Thomas Meehan’s Broadway musical of the same name and Harold Gray’s comic strip titled ‘Little Orphan Annie.’ The television movie centers upon the eleven-year-old titular protagonist who has lived most of her life in an orphanage with several other girls her age under the watchful eyes of the strict owner named Miss Hannigan.
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Harry Connick Jr.
Person
Jamie Foxx
Person
Nicole Scherzinger
Person
Taraji P Henson
Person
Quvenzhané Wallis
Primetimer

Hein’s Picks: Can Annie Live! Rescue the Fledgling Live TV Musical?

Jon Hein knows TV. In the late 1990s, he coined the phrase "Jump the Shark" when he founded the site of the same name. Since then, he's written about television everywhere from The New York Times to TV Guide. In his column for Primetimer, he shares his thoughts on what's new and good on TV and the shows on his radar for the coming week.
MUSIC
Middletown Press

‘Annie Live!’ Is a Spirited, Likable Reprieve From Hard Times: TV Review

The recent tradition, launched by the producers Neil Meron and the late Craig Zadan, of ceding a night of network primetime to a scrappy, let’s-put-on-a-show broadcast seems to have found its perfect match in “Annie.” The family-oriented musical has never had the remotest claim on coolness. And, coming as it did in a flickering moment in which a production of this sort felt possible but still novel, “Annie Live!,” starring Celina Smith as its optimistic orphan, made its goofy eagerness to be liked, and its occasional raggedness, into assets.
TV & VIDEOS
newjerseyhills.com

Florham Park student readies for network TV production of 'Annie Live!'

FLORHAM PARK - At 10 years old, Cate Elefante is no stranger to the bright lights. The Brooklake Elementary School student is nevertheless savoring each moment as she prepares for “Annie Live!” a nationally televised production of the hit Broadway musical that will air at 8 p.m. this Thursday, Dec. 2, on NBC.
FLORHAM PARK, NJ
News Channel 34

PREVIEW: ‘Annie Live’ set to air on NBC

"The Sound of Music," "Peter Pan," "Hairspray" and "The Wiz" are some of the Broadway musicals that have aired live during the holiday season in recent years on NBC, Thursday the classic and Tony Award winner "Annie" joins that group.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Android Tv#Roku Tv#Live Tv#Fire Tv#Nbc Com#Nbcuniversal Profile#Amazon Fire Tv#Playstation 4 Or#Samsung Tv#Lg Tv#Iphone
NBC New York

Here's Everything You Need to Know About ‘Annie Live!'

Broadway’s musical masterpiece featuring the red-headed orphan and her golden dog, Sandy, is back, and guaranteed to get you fully dressed, putting a smile on your face right in time for this holiday season!. Following a successful string of live television musical events, NBC’s newest venture is none other than...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
tvinsider.com

TV Insider’s Top 25 of the Week (November 29-December 5): ‘Zoey’s Extraordinary Christmas,’ ‘Annie Live!’ & More

Bookmark this page, because TV Insider is providing you with a handy new weekly list. With so much on TV — including new and standout episodes in primetime, streaming premieres, movies, and specials — we’re hoping to make it a bit easier for you to keep track of everything you don’t want to miss. Every Monday, on our Shows page, we keep track of the 25 shows that excite us for the week ahead. Read on for what to watch the week of November 29-December 5.
Cleveland.com

‘Zoey’s Extraordinary Christmas,’ ’Annie Live!’ & more: Best movies and TV shows streaming this week

CLEVELAND, Ohio — Here’s a look at what’s arriving in movie theaters, on TV and streaming services this week, including Benedict Cumberbatch’s new film, “The Power of the Dog,” the latest television adaptation of a Broadway musical in “Annie Live!” and “Zoey’s Extraordinary Christmas,” which picks up where the series left off.
CLEVELAND, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Apple TV
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Nintendo Switch
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Instagram
2 News Oklahoma KJRH Tulsa

Celebrity Attractions to watch, live tweet 'Annie Live!'

Holiday specials are in full swing and 'Annie Live!' is no exception. This year, Celebrity Attractions is getting interactive with the live musical. Sarah Brown, social media manager for Celebrity Attractions, says NBC's yearly musical event is a great way to introduce families to different shows every year that they wouldn't be able to see.
COWETA, OK
AOL Corp

Annie Live!: Grade NBC's Latest Musical

NBC this Thursday night added to its repertoire Annie Live! Did you love it like tomorrow (which, I hear, is always a day away)?. Annie Live! starred 12-year-old Celina Smith, of Atlanta, as the titular orphan, while Harry Connick Jr. (Will & Grace) in a novelty-store bald cap played Daddy Warbucks and Taraji P. Henson (Empire) filled Miss Hannigan’s sensible shoes.
TV & VIDEOS
celebritypage.com

Recap: 'Annie Live' Best Moments

NBC's 10th Broadway Musical telecast, Annie Live!, just debuted last night and we're here to recap all of the best moments. Annie Live! followed the same classic Broadway tale of an orphan named Annie that has been reimagined multiple times since the orginial show's debut in the 70's. This year, 12-year-old Celina Smith stole the stage as Annie, bringing powerful vocals and a beautiful big smile to the stage and screen.
THEATER & DANCE
The Bergen Record

Bergen County actress makes her live TV debut tonight in 'Annie'

The sun may come out tomorrow, but a petite Bergen County actress is making her live television debut tonight. Teaneck resident Sophie Knapp will perform in NBC's real-time broadcast of "Annie Live!" a presentation of the 1977 Broadway musical "Annie," starting at at 8 p.m. Knapp plays July, the sweet mother figure to her fellow orphans. She's surrounded by a stellar cast including Celina Smith as Annie, Harry Connick Jr. as Daddy Warbucks, Taraji P. Henson as Miss Hannigan and Tituss Burgess as Rooster Hannigan.  ...
BERGEN COUNTY, NJ

Comments / 0

Community Policy