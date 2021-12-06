ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Recipes

Coconut milk yields buttery braised chicken

By Via AP news wire
The Independent
The Independent
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2FseVq_0dFDzMP300

All coconut milk is not created equal. Canned coconut milk — both regular and light — is made from finely ground coconut meat that’s recombined with water for a uniform, viscous texture that can easily overwhelm other ingredients. That’s one reason why in Colombia they make their own, and we found at Milk Street it was a lot easier than it sounds.

In this recipe from our book “Milk Street Tuesday Nights,” which limits recipes to 45 minutes or less, we use a quick homemade coconut milk to braise savory chicken thighs.

The milk comes together in a blender by combing unsweetened shredded coconut with hot water. We then strain the mixture, pressing on the solids, to extract a milk that is lighter in both flavor and body. The process takes only a few minutes and yields a light, flavorful coconut milk that works wonderfully.

Colombian cooks use the milk as the base of a coarse, bright-yellow sauce laced with bouillon powder and a packet of annatto-heavy sazón. We substitute easier-to-find turmeric and soy sauce to replicate the same savoriness.

Tomato paste adds depth, and fresh cherry tomatoes — stirred in with fresh lime juice — brighten the chicken. The fresh, buttery flavor of the coconut milk enhances rather than overpowers the other flavors for a dish with a luscious texture and floral fragrance.

We liked this paired with coconut rice, but plain rice is good, too.

COLOMBIAN COCONUT BRAISED CHICKEN

Start to finish: 40 minutes

Serves: 4

1½ cups unsweetened shredded coconut

2 tablespoons grapeseed or other neutral oil

1 teaspoon ground turmeric

1 medium yellow onion, finely chopped

8 medium garlic cloves, minced

1 tablespoon tomato paste

1½ teaspoons ground allspice

1 tablespoon soy sauce

Kosher salt

2 pounds boneless, skinless chicken thighs, trimmed

1 tablespoon lime juice, plus lime wedges to serve

1 pint cherry or grape tomatoes, quartered

In a blender, combine the coconut and 2 cups warm water. Let stand until the coconut begins to soften, about 1 minute. Blend on high until creamy, 1 to 2 minutes. Strain through a fine mesh strainer set over a large measuring cup or medium bowl, pressing on the solids; you should have 1½ cups strained coconut milk. Discard the solids; set the coconut milk aside.

In a large Dutch oven over medium, heat the oil until shimmering. Stir in the turmeric and cook until fragrant and the oil has turned yellow, about 30 seconds. Add the onion and garlic and cook, stirring occasionally, until the onion is softened, about 3 minutes. Stir in the tomato paste and allspice until well combined, then stir in the coconut milk, soy sauce and 1 teaspoon salt. Bring to a simmer, nestle the chicken in an even layer in the liquid, then cover and reduce to medium-low. Cook until the chicken is no longer pink when cut, 18 to 22 minutes, flipping the pieces halfway through.

Using tongs, transfer the chicken to a bowl. Bring the liquid to a simmer over medium and cook, stirring frequently, until thickened and reduced by about half, about 12 minutes. Pour in any accumulated chicken juices and simmer another minute. Off heat, stir in the lime juice and tomatoes. Taste and season with salt, then return the chicken to the pot, turning to coat. Cook until heated through, 2 to 3 minutes. Transfer to a serving bowl and serve with lime wedges.

—-

EDITOR’S NOTE: For more recipes, go to Christopher Kimball’s Milk Street at 177milkstreet.com/ap

Comments / 0

Related
Real Simple

Tandoori-Spiced Chicken With Coconut Rice

In this crowd-pleasing dinner, skin-on chicken breasts marinate in a yogurt and tandoori spice mixture and then bake in a hot oven until the skin is slightly charred. If you have time, let the chicken marinate for a full hour, or overnight in the fridge. But if you're in a rush, even a quick 15-minute dip will add flavor. The chicken is served with a creamy coconut rice brightened with lime and cilantro for a full meal that's packed with flavor. If you can't find tandoori spice, gather a handful of spices you probably already have on hand. Mix equal parts of these ground spices in a jar: cumin, coriander, ginger, paprika, and turmeric; add a pinch of ground nutmeg or cloves, and season with some salt and cayenne for a kick.
RECIPES
The Independent

A 30-minute chicken, coconut and pineapple curry with serious beach holiday vibes

The combination of both coconut milk and creamed coconut in this curry adds a real gloss and weight to the sauce, giving it a gorgeous, velvety texture,” says food writer Nisha Katona.“If you can’t get creamed coconut, just double up on the tinned. During the last moments of these exotic sunshine curries, I often throw a handful of roasted nuts to boost the salt and the beach holiday feel. If you’re not a fan of nuts or don’t have any to hand, you can leave these out without any detriment to the dish.”Chicken, coconut and pineapple curryServes: 4Ingredients:2 thumb-sized pieces...
RECIPES
greatbritishchefs.com

Mulled wine-braised red cabbage

1 Preheat an oven to 180°C/gas mark 4. Peel and discard the outer leaves of the cabbage (unless they're in good condition) then slice into 8 wedges, ensuring you cut right through the core so that the leaves remain together. 1 red cabbage, weighing approx. 750g. 2. Place a large...
RECIPES
WCIA

Braised Pork Shoulder in Guajillo Mole with Mark Maxwell

Not only can he report the news, but he can also cook! Mark Maxwell, Capitol Bureau Chief, joins us in the Ci Kitchen. 4 pounds lean pork shoulder, cut into 2- to 3-inch cubes. Remove stems from chiles and submerge chiles in water to microwave for 2 to 3 minutes. Discard water.
CHAMPAIGN, IL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Christopher Kimball
Simply Recipes

Coconut Carrot Soup with Cumin Oil

Senior year of college marked my transition from a by-the-book recipe follower to a casual experimenter. It was the first time I had a full kitchen, and I was eager to try my hand at new recipes. During colder months, soups played a prominent role in my cooking saga. I...
RECIPES
onthewater.com

Portuguese Braised Fish Stew

Make this Portuguese-inspired dish with tautog, which is a delicious bottom fish with firm, white filets that is well suited for braising. In a heavy stock pot, cook the onion in olive oil on medium-low heat until translucent. Add the garlic, cover the pot, and cook for about three minutes. Add the bay leaf, chili sauce, butter, wine, sugar and tomatoes. Cover the pot and simmer on low heat for 30 minutes. Season with salt to taste.
RECIPES
Clean Eating

Coconut Curry Scallops

Get access to everything we publish when you sign up for Outside+. This creamy, aromatic curry is the comfort dish of seafood lovers’ dreams. Our Coconut Curry Scallops recipe isn’t just addicting to eat, it’s addicting to make. Coming together in only 15 minutes, you’ll impress yourself with how supremely delicious this dish turns out every time.
RECIPES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chicken Recipe#Chicken Meat#Coconut Milk#Nestle#Food Drink#Colombian
scottjosephorlando.com

Itsa Chicken

You’d think Itsa Chicken would be a sufficiently self-identifying name for a restaurant. But it’s actually a little too succinct. Maybe Itsa Chicken Sandwich would be better, or Itsa Fried Chicken Sandwich, because that’s essentially what this new Milk District eatery offers. And before we go any further, I feel...
RESTAURANTS
Fox News

'Large, tender, and buttery' Alaska scallops with pumpkin Alfredo: Try the recipe

Something about eating at home just feels special. It’s almost like you’re having a night out on the town, but, you know, at home in comfy clothes. Here, in this pumpkin Alfredo with seared Alaska scallops, you’ll truly feel like you’re indulging in a restaurant-worthy meal. "Alaska scallops are large, tender and buttery. Combining their melt-in-your-mouth texture with seasonal ingredients like pumpkin and sage takes this classic dish to the next level, giving you an elevated fall dish in just a few simple steps,"
ALASKA STATE
Clean Eating

Teriyaki-Glazed Chicken & Shrimp Stir-Fry

Get access to everything we publish when you sign up for Outside+. Stir-fry is a weekday mainstay for dinnertime on crunch time. That’s why every cook has their personal speedy recipe for this classic dish. Including us, of course. This grain-veg-protein medley is so filling and delicious, you won’t believe...
RECIPES
Real Simple

Bulgogi-Inspired Beef Tacos

Tacos for dinner is a simple way to get dinner on the table fast, and these quick ones come together in just 15 minutes. The ground beef filling is bursting with flavor thanks to the umami-packed glaze that coats it, a sweet and salty mixture of dark brown sugar and soy sauce, plus rice vinegar for brightness and a little added heat from sriracha. The toppings couldn't be easier, just slice a mini cucumber, sprinkle on some toasted sesame seeds, and pop open a jar of kimchi, a spicy Korean condiment made from fermented cabbage and other vegetables. Dinner is served.
RECIPES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Milk
NewsBreak
Recipes
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
cityline.tv

Braised Beef and Leek Mashed Potatoes

Simmer all ingredients in a large dutch oven on high heat with a lid for 1.5hrs or until tender in a 350* oven. Cover with water & bring to boil then turn down medium/high. Cover & simmer until fork tender. While potatoes are cooking reduce cream over medium heat. Sautee...
RECIPES
broomfieldenterprise.com

People and plants: Coconuts

My grandma’s coconut pie was legendary, at least in our family. She made it from scratch. When I think of coconut, I immediately think of that delectable dessert. The second recollection that quickly pops into mind when I think of coconut is the tanning oil I used when I was a teenager. Back in the 1970s, getting a tan was paramount to skin health.
LIFESTYLE
cleancuisine.com

Strawberry Chia Pudding with Coconut Milk

Chia Pudding with Coconut Milk – A delicious and satisfying breakfast or easily as dessert, make this Strawberry Compote Chia Pudding with Coconut Milk. Not only is this Chia Pudding satisfying but when paired with a vegan-based coconut milk, it’s even creamier. And if you don’t care for...
RECIPES
TrendHunter.com

Plant-Based Coconut Desserts

Harmless Harvest is expanding its portfolio of coconut-based food and beverage products with a trio of coconut desserts made with coconut meat. These new additions include dark chocolate coconut pudding, mixed berry coconut panna cotta and mango coconut panna cotta. These single-serve coconut-based desserts are as rich in color as they are in flavor.
FOOD & DRINKS
The Independent

The secret ingredient for the crispiest, lightest batter

Whether bite-size Thai prawn patties spiked with fish sauce, Vietnamese shrimp paste packed onto sugar cane or southern American prawn burgers shot through with mayonnaise, savory prawn cakes are a tasty staple in coastal regions all over the world. Unsurprisingly, their flavours vary depending on where they’re made. You’ll find...
RECIPES
Cookie and Kate

Coconut Macaroons

You’re going to love these coconut macaroons. I just know it. These chocolate-dipped macaroons are my favorite holiday cookie, ten years in the running!. Coconut macaroons (two o’s) are often confused with macarons (one o), the colorful and delicate layered French cookies. Both call for egg whites, but that’s about where their similarities end.
RECIPES
lowcarbyum.com

Flaky Keto Pie Crust (5-Ingredients)

5-Ingredient Recipes Simple Keto Meals Jump to Recipe. This easy keto pie crust recipe is perfect for sweet or savory pies. The gluten-free recipe combines both almond flour and coconut flour for a light and flaky texture. If you need a low-carb crust for your favorite pie recipe, I have...
RECIPES
The Independent

The Independent

376K+
Followers
143K+
Post
187M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy