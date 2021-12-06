ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gas Prices Continue to Slowly Fall

By Jim Maurice
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

UNDATED -- Minnesota gas prices have fallen 2.4 cents per gallon in the past week, averaging $3.12. Gas Buddy says gas prices in...

St. Cloud, MN
96.7 The River plays the best classic hits and delivers the latest local news, information and features for St. Cloud, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

