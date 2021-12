Yesterday, the European currency strengthened on the back of the dollar index decline, but the situation in the Eurozone remains tense. First, analysts predict a rise in inflation in the region next year as well. Secondly, the energy crisis leads to the bankruptcy of businesses and raises the prices of electricity and natural gas to new highs. Third, supply problems haven’t gone anywhere. Fourth, the ECB has no plans to cut the PEPP program until March 2022. All this suggests that there are no reasons for the Euro strengthening now from a fundamental point of view.

CURRENCIES ・ 4 DAYS AGO