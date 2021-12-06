ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
96.7 The River

East Bethel Woman Releases New Children’s Book Series

By Clay Conover
96.7 The River
96.7 The River
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

EAST BETHEL -- The first print of a new children's series is available. Stacy Bauer of East Bethel is the author of the series Young Change Makers, a book...

river967.com

Comments / 0

Related
TVShowsAce

Exclusive: Jeremiah Raber Of ‘Return To Amish’ Releases Children’s Book

Jeremiah Raber of Return to Amish on TLC made one of his dreams come true today. Raber has released his first children’s book on Amazon, with more to come in the future. This book is called A Day In The Life Of An Amish Kid: A Children’s Story. You can pick it up now in paperback to get in time for Christmas. TV Shows Ace got the chance to talk to Jeremiah Raber exclusively about this book.
TV SHOWS
who13.com

New Christmas children’s book celebrates being unique

A classic part of preparing for Christmas is watching, listening, and reading stories that go along with the holiday. Author Sherry Kubalsky shares a new children’s Christmas story that she wrote and her mission of giving. The book is called “The Square Wreath.” You can follow Sherry on Facebook.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Killeen Daily Herald

Library marks Children’s Book Week

The Stewart C. Meyer Harker Heights Public Library held its own Children’s Book Week last week, so library director Lisa Youngblood took the opportunity last Thursday evening to hold a Family Night program that celebrated not just reading, but also writing. Youngblood began the virtual program by introducing the book...
HARKER HEIGHTS, TX
nurseryworld.co.uk

Children's books: Best of the bunch

Penny Tassoni and Mel Four (illustrator) Part of a series of Time to.... titles; these little picture books use simple words and colourful illustrations to help explain the reasons we do everyday things, while encouraging children to have a go themselves. There’s a lot packed into these little books, with...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#First Book#Iphone#East Bethel
YourErie

Local author holds book release party at ExpERIEnce Children’s Museum

Author Kathy Iorio’s book release party kicked off on December 4th at Experience Children’s Museum. The book Kusa’s Big Surprise was prompted by Iorio feeling like the world needed more positivity and kindness more than ever right now. Iorio hoped to spread positive and empowering messages through the characters of her book. “The first installment […]
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Fox 13 Now - Salt Lake City

Awesome Team is a new children's book series that helps kids cope with anxiety and stress

Anna Svetchnikov is a Licensed Family Therapist and Author who has a new children's book series titled "Awesome Team". She says the book series can help parents teach their little ones coping skills, while simultaneously provide them with therapeutic activities, which can help them to strengthen their behavioral and mental health and do so in a super fun and awesome way.
KIDS
425magazine.com

Seattle Author to Read New Children's Book at Bellevue Square

Join author Cindy Wong for a special reading of her debut children’s book, Starhug, on Saturday, Dec. 11, from 10:30-11:30 a.m., at Bellevue Square’s Nordstrom. Set among the stars and the seas, an endearing story that takes readers both young and old on a tender journey of healing, compassion, and connection was inspired by the death of Wong’s mother.
SEATTLE, WA
KENS 5 Eyewitness News

New children's book 'Camilla La Magica makes TAMALES' written by San Antonio sisters

SAN ANTONIO — Tamales are a staple this time of the year – especially here in South Texas. They're also the centerpiece of a new children's book with San Antonio ties. The book is called Camilla La Magica makes TAMALES. The book is about a girl, who is also a magician. She and her pup help her abuela make tamales – but not just any kind of tamales. They're magical tamales. It's a story that focuses on tradition, love and family.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
umd.edu

Alum’s Children’s Books to the Rescue

Jason Kraus’ fiancée had to break through his anti-pit bull prejudice before he finally agreed to adopt an elderly dog with thyroid cancer, but soon the couple were having nightly cuddles with the affectionate pooch. As Kraus '10 got to know 10-year-old Gibbson, he began focusing on the little things...
PETS
restorationnewsmedia.com

New books include novels and children's titles

Following are new books at the Wilson County Public Library. ADULT FICTION “Autopsy: A Scarpetta Nov... Subscribe to The Wilson Times today. This content is available in full to subscribers. Click the link below to get unlimited access to our content.
WILSON COUNTY, NC
shawneemissionpost.com

JoCo counselor’s new children’s book teaches kids (and adults) that ‘it’s okay not to be okay’

Carron Montgomery had firsthand experience seeing how the COVID-19 pandemic took its toll on the mental health of children and families, so she wrote a book about it. “The Invisible Riptide” is a children’s book meant to help young readers and their families deal with what Montgomery calls the “silent emotional tsunami” of mental health challenges facing kids these days, an issue that was present before March 2020 but has been exacerbated by the pandemic.
PRAIRIE VILLAGE, KS
c21media.net

Dandelooo to bring children’s book series Gaston’s Emotions to TV

French production and distribution company Dandelooo is adapting children’s book series Gaston’s Emotions for TV. Written by author and illustrator Aurélie Chien Chow Chine, Gaston’s Emotions (Les Emotions de Gaston) tells the story of a young unicorn with a rainbow-coloured mane that changes colour as soon as a strong emotion overwhelms him.
TV SERIES
bookriot.com

Just a Favorite Children’s Series: An Ode to Mercer Mayer’s Little Critter Books

My mom has this classic picture of my brothers and I reading when we were little. We’re gathered around our towering old bookshelf and sitting on top of an avalanche of children’s books. For the life of me though, I can’t remember many of the book titles. I have vague recollections of a book about a grumpy girl who stood in a flower pot and turned into a sunflower. I also remember a story about a flying bug who stole a tiny elf princess, and a little elf knight who set out to rescue her. (Anybody out there recognize those books?) I’ll never forget my fondness for Where’s Waldo, but I wish I remembered more of the children’s books I cherished while growing up. And yet, when it comes to Mercer Mayer’s Little Critter books, they have miraculously stood the test of time for me.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Click2Houston.com

Local hidden figure Sharon McDougle launches new children’s book

HOUSTON – Suiting up astronauts is an out-of-this-world career path and a local woman had the opportunity to do it for 22 years!. Her name is Sharon McDougle and she’s sharing details of her remarkable job in a new children’s book called ‘Suit Up for Launch with Shay.’. Her first...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
cannonfallsbeacon.com

Local children's book author Diane Davies to hold book launch party for new book "Life in the Neck: Advent of Christmas" at SC Toys

Local children’s author Diane Davies has been using fun and sentimental stories about the animals by her house and her grandchildren to create charming children’s books in her “Life in the Neck” series. Davies’ first book in the series, “Life in the Neck: New Friends” follows Delaney the deer, Rocket...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Wiscnews.com

$888 donated to purchase children's books

Reedsburg Area Medical Center employees raised $888 through the sale of equipment, fish tanks, an elliptical, and silent auction items, no longer needed in the facility on Nov. 30. The RAMC Foundation used these funds to purchase books for the Reach Out and Read program. The books are distributed by providers at the RAMC Physicians Group during patient well-child visits and ordered by Kris Houtler, assistant director at Reedsburg Public Library.
REEDSBURG, WI
wpde.com

Local DJ puts spin on children's bedtime stories in new books

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — The pandemic has forced many people to consider career changes. Local radio personality, brand ambassador and award winning DJ Natty Heavy is no different. He made the decision to turn his passion for music and entertainment into a special project. His inspiration? His daughter. Natty...
CHARLESTON, SC
News On 6

Watch: Whitney Stauffer Discusses The New Children's Book 'Celebrate Tulsa'

A new children's book called "Celebrate Tulsa" is drawing attention to the diversity of the city. The children's book is written and features illustrations by Tulsa teachers, staff and students. Whitney Stauffer, a board member for the Foundation for Tulsa Schools, joined the News On 6 team on Wednesday morning...
TULSA, OK
96.7 The River

96.7 The River

St. Cloud, MN
3K+
Followers
5K+
Post
870K+
Views
ABOUT

96.7 The River plays the best classic hits and delivers the latest local news, information and features for St. Cloud, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://river967.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy