Meet at the Manger

Pamela Loxley Drake has a way of brightening the holiday season for strangers and family alike.I came up with this idea when trying to figure out how to teach my grandkids the importance of giving to others. And a way to keep them busy during the time we spent together. Ornaments were to be made, then handed out randomly to the people the kids chose, saying "Happy Holidays" then walking away. Random gifts of love. Granddaughters Sydney and Gabby (now adults) were little when the first ornaments were constructed. With a Christmas basket filled with their artistic endeavors, we walked...

LIFESTYLE ・ 16 HOURS AGO