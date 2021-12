Santa Claus is coming to town.... Gilman to be exact! The Gilman Co-op Creamery is hosting Santa at their Santa Day event Saturday. Santa will be at the store from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and will be available to take free pictures just in time to add to your Christmas cards! In addition, kids can also mail their letters to Santa from the store.

GILMAN, MN ・ 2 DAYS AGO