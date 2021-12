According to news on Governor Walz's website, the current numbers for children vaccinated against COVID-19 show that 24% of Minnesota children between the ages of 5 and 11 have had at least one shot, 4% are fully vaccinated, and around 56% of 12 to 15-year-olds are fully vaccinated. 61% of 16-17-year-olds are also fully vaccinated, according to the latest numbers as of December 3rd, 2021.

MINNESOTA STATE ・ 4 DAYS AGO