Xavi tipped to go ‘all out’ against Bayern in the Champions League

By Barca Blaugranes
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBarcelona coach Xavi is being tipped to go “all out” against Bayern Munich in the Champions League on Wednesday with the visitors needing...

Soccer-Bayern v Barcelona Champions League match to be held without fans

(Reuters) – Barcelona’s Champions League group match away at Bayern Munich next week will be played without fans due to the prevailing COVID-19 situation in the German state of Bavaria, the LaLiga club said on Friday. Barca, second in Group E behind Bayern, are due to face the German side...
AFP

Barcelona crash out of Champions League as Benfica, Lille and Salzburg reach last 16

Barcelona crashed out of the Champions League in the group stage for the first time in over 20 years with a 3-0 defeat at the hands of Bayern Munich on Wednesday, as Benfica, French champions Lille and Red Bull Salzburg all qualified for the last 16. Meanwhile, Chelsea missed out on first place in their group to Juventus after conceding a late equaliser away to Zenit Saint Petersburg, while snow in northern Italy forced the postponement of Atalanta's decisive game against Villarreal. Barcelona started the day in second place in Group E but had to win away to Bayern Munich to be sure of going through, otherwise they risked being overtaken by Benfica. Xavi Hernandez's side were duly outclassed by an already-qualified Bayern who made it six wins out of six in the group, with Thomas Mueller's 34th-minute header just crossing the line before Ronald Araujo could clear.
Daily Mail

Barcelona 0-1 Real Betis: Xavi suffers first defeat as Juanmi's late goal stuns the Nou Camp... and Gavi could be out of crucial Champions League clash against Bayern Munich on Tuesday

Barcelona will probably have to beat Bayern Munich in Germany on Wednesday to progress in the Champions League, the club’ supporters will hope this was them keeping their powder dry for the do or die game in midweek. They were beaten 1-0 by Betis at the Camp Nou letting three...
Sportsnet.ca

Champions League Takeaways: David powers Lille to knockouts, Barcelona bows out

A wildly entertaining group stage of the 2021-22 UEFA Champions League continued this week, and it went right down to the wire with four of the last five knockout round berths claimed on the final matchday. Wednesday’s tilt between Atalanta and Villarreal was postponed to Thursday due to heavy snow...
CBS Sports

Barcelona crash out of Champions League with loss to Bayern, head to Europa League for first time in 17 years

For the first time in 20 years, FC Barcelona have failed to make it out of the Champions League group stage, being bounced from the competition by mighty Bayern Munich on Wednesday in a 3-0 defeat on Wednesday in Matchday 6. With Benfica beating Dynamo Kiev, Barcelona needed to go to Munich at get a win against a team that has thoroughly demolished them over the last few seasons, and they didn't even come close to competing. Bayern led 2-0 at the break, and the 3-0 score was generous all things considered as Bayern dominated both the ball and the chances.
The Independent

Is Bayern Munich vs Barcelona on TV tonight? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch fixture

Barcelona need to beat Bayern Munich in their final Champions League group match on Wednesday evening.The Spanish side are currently second in Group E but are just two points ahead of third place Benfica. A win for Barca would secure a spot in the next round and even if they lose, a Benfica loss would see them through.FOLLOW LIVE: Team news and all the action as Bayern host Barcelona in the Champions LeagueIt will be a great achievement considering how their European tournament began.They lost 3-0 to Bayern in the reverse fixture and 3-0 to Benfica. However, a win this...
The Independent

Football rumours: Liverpool in pole position for Jude Bellingham

What the papers sayThe Daily Mirror reports Liverpool are leading the charge for Borussia Dortmund midfielder Jude Bellingham. A wealth of clubs have thrown their hat in the ring for the 18-year-old, including rivals Manchester United, Chelsea and Manchester City, but Reds manager Jurgen Klopp is believed to have identified Bellingham as the key to bolstering his midfield and is not put off by the teenager’s potential £90m price tag.According to the paper, new Manchester United manager Ralf Rangnick has wasted no time in readying a transfer shortlist, with RB Leipzig midfielder Amadou Haidara reportedly at the top of it....
90min.com

Barcelona predicted lineup vs Bayern Munich - Champions League

Barcelona travel to an empty Allianz Arena on Wednesday evening with their Champions League campaign in the balance ahead of a crucial encounter against Bayern Munich. Xavi Hernandez, in charge of just his second-ever European fixture as a manager, needs to record Barcelona's first victory against Bayern on German soil to guarantee his club's Champions League involvement after Christmas.
ClutchPoints

Xavi gets honest on Barcelona’s pivotal Champions League away fixture vs. Bayern Munich

A monumental UEFA Champions League matchup awaits Barcelona this week, as it will face Bayern Munich in the final group stage matchday of the season. In order for Barca to punch its ticket into this season’s Champions League knockout stage, it will need to defeat Bayern Munich at the Allianz Arena or see Dynamo Kyiv clinch a win or draw result in the other match of Group E against Benfica.
