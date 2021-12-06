ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Import-iLOSignedCertificate Login password in verbose log - HPEiLOCmdlets_3.2.0

By New Member
High Point Enterprise
 3 days ago

If you perform iLO certificate import (signed request) your iLO login password is shown in...

community.hpe.com

The Windows Club

Fix Power BI Desktop login issues

Power BI is one of the most popular Visualization tools created by Microsoft. It is powerful and is a great companion for almost all businesses. However, according to many users, they are unable to login into the tool. In this article, we are going to discuss Power BI Desktop login issues and will see how you can fix them.
COMPUTERS
hackernoon.com

Are Passwords Passe?

Measuring Passwords Strength With Entropy Professionals and tools assess passwords with bits of entropy. It measures how random a password is with a mathematical formula that can look like that: E = log2(Rᴸ) There are some variants of the formula, but, theoretically, the higher the entropy (E) is, the stronger is the password against brute-force attacks. R is for the number of available characters, and L is the total length. As a result, mixing letters, capital letters, special characters, and numbers increase entropy significantly. However, the length is even more critical. However, it's just an indicator. Again, if you reuse the same password everywhere or if your password is leaked, it's game over, regardless of the entropy.
COMPUTERS
linuxtoday.com

How to Hash Passwords in Linux

Passwords should never be stored as plain text. Whether we are talking about a web application or an operating system, they should always be in the hash form (on Linux, for example, hashed passwords are stored in the /etc/shadow file). Hashing is the process through which, by the use of complex algorithms, a password is turned into a different string. Learn how to hash passwords in Linux here.
SOFTWARE
High Point Enterprise

Unable to login to new HP IMC Standard installation

I've installed a new HP IMC Standard installation on a Windows Server 2016. I've googled for the last two hours and everything i've found points to the fact that the default login username and password should be. admin. admin. But that doesn't work. I've tried all combinations I can think...
COMPUTERS
High Point Enterprise

HPE DL380g Gen8 Cache Module Status Failed.

HPE DL380g Gen8 Cache Module Status Failed. My HPE server says "memory degraded" with "Cache module status Failed". I see some posts saying that the raid card needs to be replaced, this server is using the P420i raid card. The question is, is it possible to replace the P420i raid card on this device? Does it have any effect on the raid configuration?
COMPUTERS
High Point Enterprise

Problem with start upgrade Omnistack with upgrade manager

Problem with start upgrade Omnistack with upgrade manager. Recently run the upgrade manager for to upgrade omnistack from 4.0.1 to 4.1. my plataforma has a mva and 10 ovc. when start de upgrade manager this show message "Cannot access the management virtual appliance. Verify that the management appliance is powered on and the accessible then, restart upgrade manager"
COMPUTERS
High Point Enterprise

HPe Dl380 Gen9 SPS Update Requied

I updated the firmware with the 2021.10 monthly SPP. Then, after restarting, you received the following message: POST Error: 261-Server Platform Services Firmware requires update. Action: Please run the Server Platform Services Firmware Flash Component to update this firmware. I found a description that needs to be upgraded to SPS...
COMPUTERS
High Point Enterprise

Nimble change management switch ports

I have existing Nimble I need to move mangment ports on the network. to a new switch. nothing else changes. each controller is connected with 2 ports for managment. 1) move managment ports of standby controller - check ing tp controller IP. 2) move managmet prts of active controller -...
COMPUTERS
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Computers
NewsBreak
Software
High Point Enterprise

Imagine JumpStart on Solaris available on Linux for Installation Multiple Server

I just on-board on HPE forum here and need some advise that possible to implement the Jumpstart. May be my research on OneView still little, but is there anyone here share how to implement a Jumpstart to install multiple server using network installation by OneView like drag n drop or using script like Solaris Jumpstart.
SOFTWARE
High Point Enterprise

Official Guide on KickStart Linux Installation for Ubuntu and CentOS Linux

Thanks for previous answer about jumpstart installation on Solaris. In this thread i would like to asking about kickstart installation for multiple server installation within a minutes. Do you guys, have any experience about this and would like to share how to do that step by step. Regards,. Andreas Kuncoro.
COMPUTERS
High Point Enterprise

Zoning best practise - 3par & rack brocade & Blade Brocade c7000

Zoning best practise - 3par & rack brocade & Blade Brocade c7000. If I have a blade enclosure c700 with two blade san sws embeded and two rack mount brocade san sw and one 3par with 2 controller. the cabling between the embedded san sw brocade and rack mount brocade...
COMPUTERS
High Point Enterprise

The hybrid approach to HPC as a service—review your options

Which model best describes the environment in which you want to run HPC workloads… on prem, hybrid cloud, HPC as a service, or a mix? Find out what they all mean and what version will best meet your need. On premises, hybrid cloud, HPC as a service... HPC comes in...
COMPUTERS
High Point Enterprise

Error: Snapshot volume does not exist

I have two MSA2050 connected through FC switches. I'm the following error when trying to run a replication task:. Scheduler: The scheduler was unable to complete the replication. - Snapshot volume does not exist. (task: Repl_VOL1, task type: Replicate) EVENT ID:#A1774. EVENT CODE:362. Both units have the same firmware, I...
SOFTWARE
High Point Enterprise

iLO4 incredibly slow Remote Console and overall download speed

Hello, I have a problem with recently purchased second hand server. Obviously it has no warranty so I am just looking for suggestions. This is my very first HP server so I am not sure if it is normal or if my particular server has a broken iLO chip. Judging by some googling it's most likely a problem with iLO.
COMPUTERS
High Point Enterprise

Where can i get a NIC Firmware Update (free, no subscription) for ML350 Gen.?

Where can i get a NIC Firmware update (free, no subscription) for ML350 Gen.?. Thank you very much for your feedbacks... Is it that what i need to update it not via OS, but via BIOS with pressing F9 on computer start?. -> https://support.hpe.com/connect/s/product?language=de&tab=driversAndSoftware&kmpmoid=1009483731&driversAndSoftwareSubtype=9000095&environmentType=2200021. Thank you very much for your...
SOFTWARE
High Point Enterprise

OneView shows servers not being monitored

We have an alert in Oneview that it isn't monitoring 8 BL460c Gen9 blades:. 'Remote support is not monitoring 8 eligible devices: device registration with the HPE data center may have failed or the warranty or contract on some of these devices may have expired. (RSAL_002E)'. These 8 blades are...
SOFTWARE
High Point Enterprise

Creating an end-to-end cloud operational experience – Under-the-hood series part 2

This is the second in the “Under-the-hood” series of blogs that I started in Oct 2021. In this series, I offer readers an in-depth view of how HPE InfoSight approaches difficult infrastructure problems with artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML), as well as learn how we make infrastructure invisible for customers. My first blog in this series focused on best practices that we follow in data science. Today’s blog focuses on our approach to user experience. It’s written in partnership with our user experience (UX) team.
COMPUTERS
High Point Enterprise

P2000 G3 MSA FC firmware upgrade path (from TS240P001)

P2000 G3 MSA FC firmware upgrade path (from TS240P001) First: I can't access SMU from any web browser any more, although it was working before, and it can be accessed by telnet and successfully login !. so, I thought it may be it need Firm Ware upgrade. it's FW version...
COMPUTERS
High Point Enterprise

links - invalid argument

I installed the new version of Links (2.25) from depothelper, and I can't load any website. I tried in a text mode, and in a graphical mode (-g), but I constantly see this:. I don't have this issue with Firefox 3.5, lynx or w3m on HP-UX. Could you help me?
TECHNOLOGY

