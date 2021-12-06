ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Religion

Pope: New meeting with Russian Orthodox patriarch possible

By Via AP news wire
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0x5T8H_0dFDxMKd00

Pope Francis said Monday there are plans for a possible second meeting with the head of the Russian Orthodox Church, after their historic 2016 encounter in Cuba became a landmark in mending relations severed by the 1,000-year-old schism that divided Christianity

Speaking to reporters as he traveled home from Greece Francis said he planned to meet next week with the Russian church’s foreign envoy “to agree on a possible meeting” with Patriarch Kirill. He noted that Kirill is due to travel in the coming weeks but also said he was “ready to go to Moscow” even if diplomatic protocols weren’t yet in place.

“Because talking with a brother, there are no protocols,” Francis said. “We are brothers. We say things to each other’s face like brothers.”

The two churches split during the Great Schism of 1054 and have remained estranged over a host of issues, including the primacy of the pope and Russian Orthodox accusations that the Catholic Church is poaching converts in former Soviet lands.

Francis made the comments after meeting with two prominent figures in Christian Orthodoxy, the heads of the Orthodox Churches in Cyprus and Greece during his five-day trip to those two nations. Meeting this weekend with Archbishop Ieronymos, the head of Greece’s Orthodox Church, Francis issued a sweeping apology for all the mistakes Catholics had made against Orthodox, echoing the apology offered by St. John Paul II in Greece in 2001.

The Feb. 12, 2016 encounter between Francis and Kirill was the first-ever meeting between the leaders of the Catholic Church and the Russian Orthodox Church, which is the largest in Orthodoxy. The two men met in a VIP room of the Havana airport while Francis was en route to Mexico.

“We are brothers,” Francis said that day as he embraced Kirill.

Comments / 0

Related
wordonfire.org

What the Catholic Church Is Not, in Four Words

In my discernment that ultimately led to coming into full communion with the Catholic Church, one of my biggest challenges was figuring out just what the Church is. For years as a Protestant, every Sunday I rattled off the same formula that Catholics do: “one, holy, catholic, and apostolic.” I ultimately found some clarity in Lumen Gentium about what these four marks of the Church mean. And I heartily commend paragraphs 811-870 of the Catechism of the Catholic Church, along with Bishop Barron’s chapter “The Church” in his recent book Light from Light.
RELIGION
Stanford Daily

Catholic Church declines to refuse communion to politicians who clearly hate their neighbors

Last week, the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops released a statement clarifying who is entitled to receive Communion, though it falls short of restricting anyone from it. Though the statement mentions no politician by name, it comes as some quarters push toward denying communion to politicians who, according to some, go against the Church’s teachings by displaying outward resentment of their neighbors.
RELIGION
newwaysministry.org

Pope Francis Writes Letter to Gay Catholic In Support Of Catholics Who Ministered During AIDS Crisis

Pope Francis has commended the ministry of Catholics who cared for victims of HIV/AIDS, doing so in a letter to the gay author of a new book on the subject. The pope wrote an August letter to journalist Michael O’Loughlin, author of Hidden Mercy: AIDS, Catholics, and the Untold Stories of Compassion in the Face of Fear. In it, he both thanked the journalist for his book, and offered what O’Loughlin called a “decades-delayed papal blessing” on AIDS ministers. Francis letter reads, in part:
RELIGION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Pope Francis
CBS News

Pope Francis performed a miracle on boy who walked onstage at Vatican, mother says

It's not easy to upstage the pope — unless you're Paolo Bonavita, the 10-year-old Italian boy enchanted by Pope Francis and his white skull cap. Bonavita, who has autism and epilepsy, walked onto the stage to meet the pope at the Vatican last month, showing a keen interest in his zucchetto. He was offered a seat next to Francis, and, his mother says, the cap off the pope's own head.
RELIGION
Reuters

Pope Francis to visit Greece to boost Catholic-Orthodox ties

ATHENS, Dec 1 (Reuters) - Roman Catholics in mainly Orthodox Greece are preparing excitedly for a visit by Pope Francis that they hope will help bring Eastern and Western Christianity closer together. Francis will visit Greece on Dec. 4-6 after a two-day trip to Cyprus. "The fact that he himself...
RELIGION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Patriarch Kirill#The Catholic Church#Soviet#The Orthodox Churches#Catholics
The Independent

Protesting Orthodox priest heckles Pope on Greece visit

Pope Francis was heckled by an elderly Greek Orthodox priest on Saturday as he arrived for a meeting with the head of the country’s Orthodox Church, evidence of the lingering distrust between some Orthodox and Catholics 1,200 years after Christianity was cleaved in half.“Pope, you are a heretic!” the priest shouted three times as Francis arrived at the residence of Archbishop Ieronymos in the Greek capital of Athens The protester fell to the ground as police led him away, and Francis appeared not to notice as he walked into the residence for his private meeting with the Orthodox...
ADVOCACY
The Independent

Leaving Greece, pope asks youth to resist tempting 'sirens'

Pope Francis wrapped up his visit to Greece on Monday by encouraging its young people to follow their dreams and not be tempted by the consumerist “sirens” of today that promise easy pleasures.Francis met with students at a Catholic school in Athens in his final event of a five-day visit to Cyprus and Greece that has been dominated by his concern for the plight of migrants seeking entry in Europe. Francis echoed a common theme he has raised with young people, encouraging them to stay fast in their faith, even amid doubts, and resist the temptation to pursue materialist...
RELIGION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Religion
NewsBreak
Christianity
Country
Cuba
Country
Greece
Country
Russia
wincountry.com

Pope calls for healing in split Cyprus, Orthodox archbishop attacks Turkey

NICOSIA (Reuters) – Pope Francis called on Friday for healing during an outdoor Mass in Cyprus within sight of a huge Turkish Cypriot flag on a mountainside on the other side of a line that has divided the island for nearly half a century. Francis began his first full day...
WORLD
newschain

Pope meets Cyprus’ Orthodox leader in bid to strengthen ties

Pope Francis has met the leader of Cyprus’ Greek Orthodox Church with the aim of further mending an ideological and political rift between the Catholic West and the Orthodox East that dates back nearly a millennium. After Archbishop Chrysostomos II greeted Francis, the two held talks behind closed doors on...
WORLD
Times Daily

Pope laments 'hostility and prejudice' with Cypriot Orthodox

NICOSIA, Cyprus (AP) — Pope Francis lamented centuries of hostility and prejudice that have divided Catholics and Orthodox as he met Friday with the leader of Cyprus’ Greek Orthodox Church and pointed to works of charity as a means to help heal the rift between Catholic West and Orthodox East.
WORLD
US News and World Report

Pope Calls Migrant Crisis 'Shipwreck of Civilisation'

LESBOS, Greece (Reuters) -Pope Francis condemned the exploitation of migrants for political purposes on Sunday during a visit to the Greek island of Lesbos, branding the global indifference to their plight the "shipwreck of civilisation". Francis walked through the Mavrovouni camp, which holds about 2,300 people, stopping to greet dozens...
WORLD
AFP

Life under rebel rule in an Ethiopian holy city

Father Tsige Mezgebu was leading an afternoon prayer service in August when a column of haggard-looking rebels entered Lalibela, prompting worshippers to cry out "God save our city!" Father Tsige said the toughest part was living without basic services like banking and communications.
WORLD
AFP

Canada indigenous visit to Vatican postponed over Omicron fears

A Canadian indigenous delegation announced Tuesday it is postponing a trip to the Vatican to meet with Pope Francis to discuss abuses at church-run residential schools, due to Omicron fears. Pope Francis has also said he would visit Canada at an unspecified date as the Catholic Church seeks to rebuild bridges with the country's indigenous communities after more than 1,300 unmarked graves were discovered at three schools attended by indigenous children as part of a government policy of forced assimilation.
SOCIETY
The Independent

Barred from priesthood, some Catholic women find other roles

Women aspiring to leadership in the Catholic church have long come to terms with the glass ceiling that exists in the male-dominated institution, but Pope Francis’ spate of female appointments in the Vatican hierarchy suggests that change, however modest, is underway. A growing number of women hold consequential positions in the church and at the Vatican. But it’s the roles women occupy at the grassroots level — in parishes, dioceses and universities — that suggest to female Catholics that despite the institution’s slowness to change, women are taking the lead, making new demands and inspiring new perspectives. Nuns in...
RELIGION
The Independent

The Independent

370K+
Followers
142K+
Post
186M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy