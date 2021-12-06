ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Stormont Assembly debate on Covid certification ‘absolutely should happen’

By Rebecca Black
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

The Covid certification scheme “absolutely should” be brought to the Stormont Assembly for debate, a DUP MLA has said.

Christopher Stalford expressed disappointment in the Assembly on Monday that there was no debate on the scheme listed for this week.

New regulations were introduced last week that make showing proof of vaccination or a negative test result a mandatory requirement to enter licensed premises, as well as cinemas and theatres.

There is a short grace period until December 13 before fines will be issued.

Several hundred people gathered outside Belfast City Hall on Saturday to protest against the move.

In the Assembly on Monday, Mr Stalford called for Stormont MLAs to be given the opportunity to debate the scheme.

His party voted against it in the Executive.

No such debate has been listed in the Assembly’s business diary for this week.

“Over the course of this pandemic we have become accustomed to granting retrospective approval for measures introduced by the Executive, the measures kick in and then the House votes to approve them afterwards,” Mr Stalford told MLAs.

“Given the nature of the scheme proposed, I don’t think that that is appropriate, in fact I think it is really important that we as members of this House are afforded the opportunity to see the evidence that such a scheme will work in combating the threat of the virus.

“It is really important that these issues are argued out and debated here on the floor of this House.

“The Northern Ireland Executive is comprised of members of this House, there are more members of this House than there are members of the Executive. It is our job to question and to debate and to argue issues out, and given the fundamentally different nature of this proposal from that which went before in terms of combating the threat of Covid-19, a threat that we all recognise, a threat that we all want to see tackled, I think it is essential that we, the members of this Assembly, whether we’re for them or against them, we should be allowed the opportunity to debate this out and to have the arguments thrashed out here on the floor of the House.

“I recognise that the Minister for Health has a very difficult job, and is facing a very difficult time over the coming months, but it is our job to support the minister when he is right but also to question, and to debate and to tease out the evidence, and that’s why I am very disappointed that I don’t see any reference in the business diary to such a debate taking place. It absolutely should take place.”

Newsday

Just mail COVID tests to everyone? Absolutely. My government does it.

"Should we just send one to every American?" I groaned as I watched a clip of White House press secretary Jen Psaki responding sarcastically to a reporter's suggestion that there might be better ways to improve access to rapid coronavirus tests than letting Americans get reimbursed by insurance companies for their cost. Inwardly, I screamed.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Covid-busting party probe branded a ‘sham’ as new claims emerge

A probe into alleged Covid rule-busting parties in Government last year has been branded a “sham” as fresh claims emerged about a Christmas gathering reported to have taken place in Downing Street.According to reports, No 10’s most senior spin doctor, Jack Doyle, made a speech and handed out awards at the alleged event on December 18 2020.The Prime Minister announced on Wednesday that an internal investigation led by Cabinet Secretary Simon Case would look into reports of a staff gathering held at Downing Street on that date.The probe was subsequently widened to include another festive celebration and a reported staff...
WORLD
The Independent

Tory rebellion leaves Boris Johnson relying on Labour votes to impose plan B Covid restrictions

Boris Johnson is set to be forced to rely on Labour votes to put his Christmas Covid restrictions into law, as a slew of Tory rebels spoke out against his plan for vaccine passes.Labour support means no threat of defeat for the prime minister in the key vote next Tuesday, but a record revolt would represent a further indication of waning confidence in his leadership, already reeling over the Downing Street Christmas party scandal.Rebels were confident of topping the tally of 40 needed to neutralise Mr Johnson’s 79-seat majority, and there were expectations that the revolt could surpass the 49...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Business Insider

WHO Europe chief says vaccine mandates should be an 'absolute last resort' in the fight against COVID-19

Hans Kluge said vaccine mandates should be an "absolute last resort" in the coronavirus fight. He said mandates can be effective in prompting vaccine uptake, but could also harm "public trust." Germany and Austria have already started imposing restrictions on unvaccinated people only. The World Health Organization's Europe regional director...
PHARMACEUTICALS
The Independent

265,000 operations in Scotland ‘lost’ because of Covid, Lib Dems claim

New analysis showing an estimated 265,000 operations in Scotland have been “lost” during the Covid pandemic shows the scale of the impact the virus has had on the NHS Liberal Democrats have insisted.Scottish Liberal Democrat leader Alex Cole-Hamilton demanded action from the Scottish Government calling for ministers to produce a “burnout prevention strategy” to help NHS staff this winter.It comes in the wake of figures showing that the number of planned operations across the NHS in Scotland in October fell to 16,704 – with this down by 42.7% on the 29,317 procedures that took place pre-pandemic in October...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Nicola Sturgeon asks Prime Minister to drop vaccine intellectual property rights

Nicola Sturgeon has urged the Prime Minister to support temporarily waive intellectual property rights for coronavirus jabs in a move she said would boost the number given out in poorer countries.The First Minister’s letter to Boris Johnson said the move would better support developing countries in their battle against Covid-19, and would mean the UK joining more than 100 other countries in supporting the temporary rights suspension.“The waiver would facilitate critical access to patents, technology and know-how to enable the expansion of vaccine manufacturing and distribution in developing countries. Vaccines have not been allocated evenly – at December 2021, only...
PUBLIC HEALTH
