ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

New Orleans councilman pushes to rename Lee boulevard after famed musician

By Associated Press
WDSU
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW ORLEANS — A New Orleans city council member is pushing to change a street currently named after Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee and replace it...

www.wdsu.com

Comments / 6

Ron Budenich
3d ago

Would be better to name it after Ellis Marsalis since his contribution continues through UNO Jazz Studies and the Ellis Marsalis Center which continues to work with NOCCA in training the future of jazz.

Reply
3
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Reuters

U.S. makes 16- and 17-year-olds eligible for COVID-19 boosters

Dec 9 (Reuters) - U.S. regulatorson Thursday expanded eligibility for COVID-19 vaccine booster shots to 16- and 17-year-olds, as public health officials have urged Americans to get a third shot due to concerns about the new Omicron variant of the virus. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration said it amended...
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
New Orleans, LA
New Orleans, LA
Government
Local
Louisiana Government
City
New Orleans, LA
Local
Louisiana Entertainment
New Orleans, LA
Entertainment
The Hill

Senate passes bill to avoid filibuster on debt ceiling hike

The Senate on Thursday voted to approve a one-time exemption to the filibuster on raising the debt ceiling, capping off a months-long fight over the nation’s borrowing limit. Senators voted 59-35 on the legislation, which also prevents cuts to Medicare. Ten GOP senators voted with Democrats to pass the...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Allen Toussaint

Comments / 0

Community Policy