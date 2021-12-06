New Orleans councilman pushes to rename Lee boulevard after famed musician
NEW ORLEANS — A New Orleans city council member is pushing to change a street currently named after Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee and replace it...www.wdsu.com
NEW ORLEANS — A New Orleans city council member is pushing to change a street currently named after Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee and replace it...www.wdsu.com
Would be better to name it after Ellis Marsalis since his contribution continues through UNO Jazz Studies and the Ellis Marsalis Center which continues to work with NOCCA in training the future of jazz.
Comments / 6