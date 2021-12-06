ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

‘Law & Order: SVU’ Creator Dick Wolf Is Making a New Serial Killer Documentary

By Josh Lanier
Outsider.com
Outsider.com
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Kk451_0dFDwfaR00

Law & Order creator Dick Wolf recently produced a new documentary about an infamous Midwestern serial killer. BTK: Confession of a Serial Killer will focus on the life and crimes of Dennis Rader, better known as BTK. The two-night event airs January 8-9 on A&E.

The documentary promises a peek inside the mind of a monster convicted of killing 10 people. It will provide a new treasure trove of info thanks to the work of forensic psychiatrist Katherine Ramsland. BTK includes phone conversations Ramsland had with Rader, new information in the case, as well as a look inside his coded journal and drawings.

Ramsland began speaking to Rader more than a decade ago, and they still talk today. That gives her insight no other psychologists have into the killer’s motivations and methods.

“Through her deep and extraordinary work mapping some of the darkest corners of the human psyche, Dr. Ramsland has performed an invaluable service to law enforcement and the country at large,” Dick Wolf said in a release. “Her insights become tools with which we can identify other monsters like BTK earlier in their evolution, and I am pleased to further Dr. Ramsland’s mission through this important and gripping new series.”

Rader terrorized Kansas with a string of brutal killings that began in 1974. All of his murders share a cold precision, Biography notes. He would often stalk his victims for days before his attack and sneak into their homes when he knew they were alone. Then, he could take his time. His murders were brutal, often lasting hours before the victims would die. Sometimes he would make family members watch and wait their turn.

He earned the monicker “BTK” because he liked to bind, torture, and kill his victims. Like the Zodiac Killer, BTK taunted the police in letters. A letter he sent to Kansas authorities in 2004 led to his arrest after investigators determined it came from a computer at his church where he was a deacon.

Dick Wolf Has a Long History In Making Documentaries

Dick Wolf may be the most influential producer in television history. His series Law & Order, FBI, and Chicago One all have spin-offs and have launched the careers of countless actors and actresses. Wolf’s “ripped from the headlines” approach blends the fictional with real life. It lends authenticity to the police genre, and it gives the productions more avenues to explore, he’s said.

Part of that approach may come from his love of documentaries. He’s produced several on a wide array of topics. Dick Wolf told PBS in 2010 that he fell in love with the format when he saw he could tell more nuanced stories.

“We realized this is a genre that allows us as filmmakers to explore information and insights in a much more layered and in-depth process,” he said.

Comments / 0

Related
Outsider.com

‘Law & Order: SVU’ Star Mariska Hargitay and ‘One Chicago’ Stars Wish You a Happy Thanksgiving

For one reason or another, the holidays can be a difficult time for some people. So, if you haven’t heard it yet today (and even if you have), Outsider.com is here to wish you a Happy Thanksgiving. Actually, the whole of the ever-expanding Dick Wolf universe is here to do the same. And after watching Mariska Hargitay with the rest of the “Law & Order: SVU” squad for so many years, they do sort of feel like a “found family,” don’t they?
TV & VIDEOS
CinemaBlend

Did Law And Order: Organized Crime Already Set Up Richard Wheatley's Fate In The SVU Crossover?

The first season of Law & Order: Organized Crime was all about Elliot Stabler’s efforts to get enough evidence to nail Richard Wheatley for the murder of his wife, and now the trial is nearly here to determine whether or not he’ll go down for Kathy’s death. There seems to be plenty of evidence that he’s guilty, but there’s no guarantee that the slippery Richard Wheatley hasn’t used his time in jail to scheme a way out of his situation. Although his fate will officially be decided in the upcoming crossover with Law & Order: SVU, it’s possible that OC already gave away what will happen. Or, at the very least, what won’t happen. Fans shouldn’t count on saying goodbye to him any time soon.
TV SERIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
honknews.com

Secret Facts and Review of Law and Order: SVU Season 23?

If you are a fan of Police procedural drama web shows, your search has finished. The Law and Order: SVU season 23 is here. Law and Order: SVU season 23 is the creation of Dick Wolf under the production of Tedd Kotcheff, Warren Leight, and Robert Palm. The Twenty Third...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
outsider.com

‘Law & Order: SVU’ Star Believes That Show’s Characters Have Two Lives

When you tune into Law & Order: SVU, you usually want to see the crime of the week and how it’s solved. But in the show’s 23 seasons, you also get a dash of something else — a glimpse of the character’s personal lives. It might be just a weekly detail, or it could be an entire storyline. But you end up knowing something more about characters like Olivia Benson (Mariska Hargitay) or Peter Scanavino’s Carisi.
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dick Wolf
Person
Dennis Rader
ComicBook

Law & Order: SVU Bringing Back Fan-Favorite Actor for Season 23

Law & Order: SVU is in its 23rd season on NBC with the season seeing the returns of some familiar faces thanks to the recent 500th episode. Now, two more familiar faces are headed back to the precinct when the series returns with new episodes after the holidays in January. According to TVLine, fan-favorite cast member Donal Logue will return to Law & Order SVU for the January 22nd episode, reprising his role as Lt. Declan Murphy while Ar'el Satchel, who played Sgt. Khaldun will also return in the same episode.
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Serial Killer#The Documentary#Fbi#Law Order#Midwestern#Btk#A E
Popculture

'Law & Order: SVU' Bringing Back 2 Characters We Haven't Seen in a While

Law & Order: Special Victims Unit is bringing back more characters fans have not seen in a long time during the show's 23rd season. Sons of Anarchy star Donal Logue will make his return as Lt. Declan Murphy in the same episode Ari'el Stachel comes back as Sgt. Hasim Khaldun. The special episode will air in January 2022, reports TVLine.
TV SERIES
cartermatt.com

Is Law & Order: SVU, Organized Crime new tonight on NBC, Nov. 25?

Is Law & Order: SVU new tonight on NBC? Are we going to see Law & Order: Organized Crime after the fact?. We feel like, in general, there’s always going to be depend for both of these episodes. That’s just a consequence of the greatness of this franchise. It’s got a dedicated audience, and we know that the hype is even greater for the next episodes because of the planned crossover. Not only are you going to see a lot of Benson and Stabler together, but these stories feature the return of Dylan McDermott as Richard Wheatley. He’s one of the most notable franchise Big Bads in quite some time, and it’s looking increasingly likely that Barba of all people is going to represent him!
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
PBS
Outsider.com

‘FBI’ Goes Behind the Scenes of Heartbreaking Set Piece in New Episode

Dick Wolf’s FBI drama usually features a case of the week and a smidgen of back story about one of the characters. On Tuesday’s FBI episode called Fire and Rain, Wolf’s drama revealed more details about the very sad back story of agent Stuart Scola (John Boyd). Specifically, we heard more about how Scola’s reasons for leaving his Wall Street career behind. And they have a lot to do with brother, Doug.
TV SERIES
Outsider.com

Outsider.com

318K+
Followers
32K+
Post
110M+
Views
ABOUT

Outsider is an independent media and lifestyle company, capturing the pulse of what matters most to our readers. Outsider News covers Country Music, from the mainstream to the more traditional, lending an expert voice to America’s most popular musical genre. Outsider also delivers entertainment news on the hottest shows, celebrities, and the latest in sports entertainment.

 https://outsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy