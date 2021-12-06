ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Big Questions Surround Avalanche Goaltending

By Len Vlahos
The Hockey Writers
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen Colorado Avalanche goaltender Darcy Kuemper suffered an injury during the morning skate this past Tuesday in Toronto, it exposed a number of questions about the strength and depth of the team’s goaltending corps. Those questions were exacerbated when backup goaltender Jonas Johansson turned in bad performances in two of the...

thehockeywriters.com

