We would eat roast chicken (my aunt always makes it the night we arrive), we would read poems (my grandmother loves them) and we would watch So I Married an Axe Murderer. My family has watched the romantic comedy for decades, and we can quote it beginning to end. Whenever we had crushes on people, my sister and I would say, “I’m smitten. I’m in deep smit.” If we go to pick up a dinner check, but the other person argues, we say, “No to infinity. Negatory. Negatory, good buddy. Ne-ga-to-ry!” If a restaurant serves big drinks, we can’t help commenting, “Excuse me miss, there seems to be a mistake. I believe I ordered the LARGE.”

