 5 days ago

UPSTATE HOOPS: 2021-22 Season Premiere Edition (podcast)

The Upstate Hoops Podcast returns with our season premiere episode with the 2021-22 Wayne-Finger Lakes & Section V High School Basketball season freshly underway. Join Jim Sinicropi for a look back at the first week of action, a look at the week ...

UPSTATE HOOPS: 2021 Sectional Championship Preview Show (podcast)

With the four week regular season in the rear view mirror, Wayne-Finger Lakes boys and girls high school basketball teams turn their attention to Sectionals. By this time next week there will be 17 new champions crowned by Section V. Join Jim ...

9 months ago High School Basketball, Podcast, Scholastic, Sports, Upstate Hoops Podcast

UPSTATE HOOPS: Homestretch for Wayne-Finger Lakes basketball squads (podcast)

After just three full weeks of games we are ready for the final week of regular season games. Join Jim Sinicropi for a look at the week that was, the week ahead, and our updated W-FL Boys and Girls Power Rankings. Who ...

9 months ago High School Basketball, Podcast, Scholastic, Sports, Upstate Hoops Podcast

UPSTATE HOOPS: Halfway-Home in the Wayne-Finger Lakes & Section V (podcast)

After just two full weeks of games, the regular season in this strange 2020-21 campaign is at the half-way point. Join Jim Sinicropi for a look at the week that was, the week ahead, and our updated W-FL Boys and Girls Power ...

10 months ago High School Basketball, Podcast, Scholastic, Sports, Upstate Hoops Podcast

UPSTATE HOOPS: Off & running in the Wayne-Finger Lakes leagues (podcast)

It has been an opening week of Wayne-Finger Lakes high school basketball unlike any other and as we take stock of all the story lines and results from the past 6 days inside local, mostly empty gymnasiums, it’s hard not to be ...

10 months ago High School Basketball, Podcast, Scholastic, Sports, Upstate Hoops Podcast

UPSTATE HOOPS: Get ready for W-FL high school basketball (podcast)

Better late than never! The Upstate Hoops Podcast returns with details on the short-season ahead as NYS finally authorizes high risk winter sports to commence. We’ll preview each Wayne-Finger Lakes boys and girls basketball league, talk about our plans on FL1 Sports, ...

10 months ago High School Basketball, Podcast, Scholastic, Sports, Upstate Hoops Podcast

UPSTATE HOOPS SPECIAL EDITION: 2020 Sectional Championship Preview (podcast)

The 2020 Section V boys and girls high school basketball championship tournaments begin this week and the brackets are set across all 18 classification who will be vying to bring home a sectional block in just 2 weeks. Join Jim Sinicropi, Kevin ...

2 years ago High School Basketball, Podcast, Scholastic, Sectional Brackets, Sports, Upstate Hoops Podcast

UPSTATE HOOPS: February Arrives for Stretch Run in W-FL High School Basketball (podcast)

The calendar turns to February which means just over two weeks remain in the regular season for Wayne-Finger Lakes boys and girls high school basketball teams. We’ll take a look around the leagues and where our local teams stand in their sectional ...

2 years ago High School Basketball, Jim Sinicropi, Podcast, Scholastic, Sports, Upstate Hoops Podcast

UPSTATE HOOPS: Marcus Whitman Wildcats boys basketball in-studio (podcast)

After wining four-straight Finger Lakes West titles and in search of their school’s first Sectional basketball title since 1976, the Marcus Whitman Wildcats opted to leave the West and play an independent schedule this season. Fresh of their win at home over ...

2 years ago High School Basketball, Podcast, Scholastic, Sports, Upstate Hoops Podcast

UPSTATE HOOPS: Mynderse Blue Devils & Coach Pat Prayne in-studio (podcast)

Mynderse Academy Blue Devils boys varsity head coach Pat Prayne is in-studio along with junior Jared King and sophomores Troy Kabat and Mike Bogart to talk about their season as Class B2 Sectionals approach. This week’s episode was live at a special ...

2 years ago High School Basketball, Podcast, Scholastic, Seneca County, Seneca Falls, Sports, Upstate Hoops Podcast

UPSTATE HOOPS: Red Jacket boys basketball in-studio (podcast)

The Red Jacket Indians boys basketball team remains undefeated through mid-January one year removed from their Section V Class C2 finals loss at the Blue Cross Arena. On this week’s podcast, Matt Record, Chase Rizzo, Adam Borst and Travis Hill are in-studio ...

2 years ago High School Basketball, Jim Sinicropi, Manchester, Ontario County, Podcast, Scholastic, Shortsville, Sports, Upstate Hoops Podcast

UPSTATE HOOPS: Izzy Wilbur, Taylor Sharp, Caiden Crego & Zoe Zutes in-studio (podcast)

This week we turn the spotlight on the highly competitive Wayne County girls league and welcome Isabella Wilbur of Red Creek, Zoe Zutes of East Rochester, Caiden Crego of Lyons and Taylor Sharp of Clyde-Savannah in-studio. Also, a rundown of all the ...

2 years ago Clyde, High School Basketball, Jim Sinicropi, Lyons, Podcast, Red Creek, Savannah, Scholastic, Sports, Upstate Hoops Podcast, Wayne County

UPSTATE HOOPS: Coach Tim Darnell & Waterloo Indians in-studio (podcast)

First-year Waterloo varsity basketball coach Tim Darnell is in-studio with seniors Julian Ruiz, Mike Hubbard and Joel Kraft to talk about their season, the race for the Finger Lakes East Title and their prospects for the program’s first Sectional title since 1972 ...

2 years ago High School Basketball, Jim Sinicropi, Podcast, Scholastic, Seneca County, Sports, Upstate Hoops Podcast, Waterloo

UPSTATE HOOPS: Midway League Rundown & Updated Power Rankings (podcast)

On this week’s edition of the Upstate Hoops Podcast we run through all the Wayne-FInger Lakes leagues at the season’s midway point. Also, interviews, with Geneva’s Jagger Kerr, Lyons’ Ahmir James, Lyons sophomore Caitlyn McDonald and Clyde-Savannah 1,000 point scorer Taylor Sharp ...

2 years ago High School Basketball, Jim Sinicropi, Podcast, Scholastic, Sports, Upstate Hoops Podcast

UPSTATE HOOPS: Wayne Eagles & Coach Bill Thomson in-studio (podcast)

On Friday night Wayne boys varsity basketball coach Bill Thomson won his 200th game when his Eagles defeated the Newark Reds to take over first place in the Finger Lakes East. On Sunday morning Coach Thomson was inside the FingerLakes1.com Studios along ...

2 years ago High School Basketball, Jim Sinicropi, Ontario, Podcast, Scholastic, Sports, Upstate Hoops Podcast, Wayne County

