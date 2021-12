Alright listen up and listen up good, getting a Viz girl to be your date is a momentous occasion which means the preparation has to be just that. Now everyone has heard the phrase diamonds are a girl’s best friend, well throw that garbage out the window. That is not how us Viz girls roll. The true way to a Viz heart is through the stomach. Food is our weakness. Never ask a Viz girl to the dance on a day they do not have advisory because they most likely skipped their snack.

RELATIONSHIP ADVICE ・ 10 DAYS AGO