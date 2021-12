Dr. Dawn Brown is a Child/Adult Psychiatrist and Serial Entrepreneur. She's the CEO/Owner of ADHD Wellness Center & Mental Healthletics™. Work is a big part of all of our lives, but it shouldn’t be our entire lives. When deadlines loom and more tasks are sent your way, you might accept the mounting pressure as a necessary but temporary sacrifice — and suffer when the stress becomes too much. Work is a responsibility, so we don’t always have a choice on how much we give to it, but giving too much can have serious consequences.

MENTAL HEALTH ・ 12 HOURS AGO