Exhausted after several failed attempts to enter Poland amid freezing temperatures, Saeed Jundi and his family of Iraqi Yazidis had just made it back to the Belarusian capital when he said security forces showed up at their rented apartment.When he confirmed the family was from Iraq, he said they were taken to the airport and deported.Jundi, his wife and their three children landed in Iraq’s Kurdistan region on 28 November, two days after Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko had told migrants at the border with Poland that they would not be forced to leave.The family was among hundreds of migrants from...

IMMIGRATION ・ 1 DAY AGO