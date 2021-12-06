Snowmobiler goes through the ice on lake near Duluth

Updated:

A snowmobiler who went through the ice on a northern Minnesota lake was able to avoid injury or worse early Sunday morning.

According to the St. Louis County Sheriff's Office, the 35-year-old man from Superior, Wisconsin, broke through the ice on Rice Lake – located north of Duluth – while towing a sled full of ice fishing gear.

The 911 dispatch center in the area received a call at 1:03 a.m. Sunday from a person who said they "had received a call from a friend stating he had gone through the ice with his snowmobile."

Authorities went to the lake where they found an unoccupied vehicle and an empty snowmobile trailer in a parking lot of the Rice Lake Dam public access.

First responders contacted the owner of the vehicle over the phone, at which point the sheriff's office said the man was able to "self-rescue and walk back to shore where he called a family member for a ride." He was brought home and did not suffer any injuries.

The sheriff's office wasn't sure at the time of issuing a press release if the snowmobile and fishing gear were submerged in the lake.

"The St. Louis County Sheriff's Office would like to remind everyone that ice conditions vary from lake to lake, and to use extreme caution if you choose to venture out onto the ice during this early part of the ice fishing season," the sheriff's office said.

Last week, the DNR announced "numerous" reports of people going through the ice on lakes near Blackduck in north-central Minnesota.