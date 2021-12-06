ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Protests

Sudanese protest military coup, deal that reinstated PM

By associatedpress
abc17news.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCAIRO (AP) — Thousands of Sudanese have taken to the streets in the capital of Khartoum and other cities. They are the...

abc17news.com

Comments / 0

Related
KEYT

Despite deal, Sudanese rally to demand military rulers leave

CAIRO (AP) — Thousands of Sudanese have taken to the streets in the capital of Khartoum to renew their demand for a civilian government. Thursday’s rallies came just days after the military signed a power-sharing deal with the prime minister, after releasing him from house arrest and reinstating him as head of government. The deal came almost a month after the generals orchestrated a coup that saw the premier deposed and dozens of politicians and activists detained. Meanwhile, Sudanese Doctors Committee, which is part of the pro-democracy movement said that 17 people were killed in clashes between Arab and non-Arab tribes in the restive province of West Darfur last week.
PROTESTS
Reuters

Sudanese politicians detained in coup start hunger strike

KHARTOUM, Nov 26 (Reuters) - Several Sudanese political figures arrested since a coup last month have started a hunger strike in protest at their continued detention, the coalition they were part of said on Friday. An army takeover on Oct. 25 halted a power sharing deal between the military and...
PROTESTS
wearebreakingnews.com

Thousands Demonstrate In Sudan After Military Coup; 3 Dead

CAIRO (AP) – Tens of thousands of Sudanese took to the streets of the country on Saturday in the largest pro-democracy rally since the army took power a few days ago. Three protesters were killed and dozens more injured, many with live ammunition, when security forces opened fire at various locations, a medical union reported.
PROTESTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sudanese#Military Coup#Khartoum#Port Sudan#Cairo#Protest Riot#Associated Press Cairo#Ap#Omdurman
The Independent

US journalist freed in Lebanon after call by rights groups

Lebanese authorities freed Wednesday a freelance American journalist who was detained in Beirut last month. The release came just hours after two international human rights groups called her detention arbitrary and demanded that she be set free. Nada Homsi, the journalist, said after her release that her arrest was part of an intimidation campaign used by Lebanon s security agencies against foreign journalists. Human Rights Watch and Amnesty International said Homsi was arrested without a judicial order on Nov. 16 by members of Lebanon’s General Security Directorate. The reasons for the raid remain unknown and her detention is now...
U.S. POLITICS
houstonmirror.com

Thousands Protest Sudan's October Coup

Thousands of Sudanese demonstrators rallied in the capital, Khartoum, and other parts of the country Monday to protest the country's October military coup. Demonstrators said police fired tear gas to disperse protesters marching near the presidential palace. The Associated Press reported that protests also took place Monday in cities outside...
PROTESTS
The Independent

Reports: Myanmar troops burn alive 11 in retaliation attack

Myanmar government troops raided a small northwestern village, rounding up civilians, binding their hands and then burning them alive in apparent retaliation for an attack on a military convoy, according to witnesses and other reports. A video of the aftermath of Tuesday's attack showed the charred bodies of 11 victims, some believed to be teenagers, lying in a circle amid what appeared to be the remains of a hut in Done Taw village in Sagaing region. Outrage spread as the graphic images were shared on social media over what appeared to be the latest of increasingly brutal military attacks...
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Social Media
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Protests
The Independent

‘A historic day’: Uyghurs celebrate genocide ruling and call for action from world leaders

The Uyghur diaspora has called on world leaders to take “meaningful action” after an independent tribunal ruled that China is committing genocide in its most northwesterly region.The verdict comes amid growing pressure on China over the mass incarceration of hundreds of thousands of Muslim ethnic minorities since 2017.On Thursday, the Uyghur Tribunal - an unofficial body based in London - found the People’s Republic of China (PRC) guilty of genocide due to its birth prevention policies, which the panel argued “intended to destroy a significant part of the Uyghurs” in Xinjiang province.The nine panellists determined that forced birth control practices...
WORLD
AFP

Burkina Faso president accepts resignation of PM: decree

Burkina Faso President Roch Marc Christian Kabore on Wednesday accepted the resignation of Prime Minister Christophe Dabire and his government, a presidential decree said. In view of "the letter of resignation of December 8," the president decrees that "the duties of Prime Minister Christophe Joseph Marie Dabire are terminated," the government's secretary general Stephane Wenceslas Sanou said, reading out the decree on public television. The resignation of a prime minister requires the resignation of the entire government, according to Burkina Faso law. However the outgoing government will be required to remain in a caretaker capacity until a new one is formed, Sanou said.
POLITICS
Esquire

The United States Is the Only Country That Can Bomb Other Countries Without Being at War

The United States is the only country that can drop bombs on other countries without being at war. Thursday was Veterans Day, which some media outlets greeted with headlines and chyrons about how this was the first November 11 in two decades where the U.S. is not fighting people in faraway lands. MSNBC went with, "BIDEN MARKS FIRST VETERANS DAY IN 20 YEARS WITHOUT WAR," while the New York Times initially had, "Biden Marks First Veterans Day in Two Decades Without a War Underway." It appears this was later amended to, "Biden Marks First Veterans Day in Two Decades Without Troops in Active Combat."
MILITARY
Daily Mail

U.S. embassy in Tokyo tweets that foreigners are being stopped by Japanese police in 'suspected racial profiling incidents' after country closed it borders due to Omicron

The United States Embassy in Tokyo on Monday warned in a tweet of incidents of suspected racial profiling of non-Japanese by Japanese police. Japan is a mostly ethnically homogeneous country where some people equate more immigrants with a rise in crime, although foreign labor is increasingly needed to make up for a declining and ageing population.
WORLD
loganwoodbine.com

Can't the deal just be reinstated?

Iran began exceeding the limits of the agreement after the U.S. withdrawal, and now enriches small amounts of uranium up to 60% purity — a short step from weapons-grade levels of 90%. Iran also spins advanced centrifuges once barred by the accord and its uranium stockpile now far exceeds the accord’s limits.
POLITICS
Reuters

Pakistan Taliban declare end to ceasefire

ISLAMABAD, Dec 9 (Reuters) - Taliban militants in Pakistan declared an end to a month-long ceasefire arranged with the aid of the Afghan Taliban, accusing the government of breaching terms including a prisoner release agreement and the formation of negotiating committees. The Pakistani Taliban, or Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), are a...
WORLD

Comments / 0

Community Policy