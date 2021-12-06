ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
People are sharing why they want to move from the U.S. to Europe and it's an eye-opener

Cover picture for the articleSome Americans are making a conscious decision to leave the country for Europe and it's a telling sign of the times we live in. Many who took the decision say it's ironic that they had to move abroad to achieve the 'American dream.' Better pay, affordable healthcare, housing, education and better...

The US Sun

Germany warned to lock down NOW as Holland braces for ‘Code Black’ hospital chaos & new covid strain emerges in Belgium

GERMANY is being urged to go into lockdown NOW amid spiralling Covid cases as a horrifying fourth wave of the deadly bug strikes Europe. As hospitals become overwhelmed in Holland, the country is bracing for a "Code Black" scenario meaning medics may be forced to choose who lives and dies, while the new super strain has emerged in Belgium.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Santafe New Mexican.com

John Pomfret's 'From Warsaw With Love' an eye-opener

FROM WARSAW WITH LOVE: POLISH SPIES, THE CIA, AND THE FORGING OF AN UNLIKELY ALLIANCE by John Pomfret, Holt, 273 pages. $29.99. In the fall of 1990, after Saddam Hussein invaded Kuwait but before Operation Desert Storm was ready to take it back, the CIA needed to exfiltrate six American officers from the besieged embassy in Baghdad. Their intel about Desert Storm (among other things) made them targets for capture by Hussein’s forces, with torture or worse to follow, and only a covert operation would have any hope of getting them safely out of the country. Desperate, the CIA turned to the Office of State Protection (UOP), the Polish intelligence agency. Only months before, the newly ex-communist Poles held clandestine meetings with the CIA to explore ways to share intelligence and cooperate going forward, but this was something else — a full-blown field operation with high-risk stakes and potentially fatal consequences. The Poles jumped at it.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
dallassun.com

As Covid spreads, US urges Americans to avoid some European countries

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has urged Americans to avoid travel to Iceland, Hungary, the Czech Republic and Guernsey in the UK due to "very high" levels of COVID-19 On Monday, the State Department issued parallel travel advisories matching the CDC's, stating, "Do not travel" to Iceland, Hungary...
WORLD
BBC

Covid: WHO says it is very worried about Europe surge

The World Health Organization is "very worried" about the spread of Covid-19 in Europe as the continent battles a fresh wave of infections. Speaking to the BBC, regional director Dr Hans Kluge warned that 500,000 more deaths could be recorded by March unless urgent action is taken. Dr Kluge said...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Portugal to demand negative Covid test from all travellers

Portugal is tightening its restrictions for travellers, announcing that even vaccinated arrivals will need to present a negative Covid test to enter the country. “It doesn't matter how successful the vaccination was, we must be aware we are entering a phase of greater risk,” Prime Minister Antonio Costa said on Thursday, reports Reuters.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Comments / 0

Community Policy