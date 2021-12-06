ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Home Depot employees build a walker for a 2-year-old who was having trouble getting around

Upworthy
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA group of Home Depot workers made a family very happy by going out of their way to help their 2-year-old son. Christian and Justin Moore were in a state of mental turmoil a couple of years ago when they were told that their son, Logan, needed a gait trainer to...

scoop.upworthy.com

Comments / 27

Douglas J. Wood
2d ago

These employees certainly are heroes in my book! Kudos to their compassionate response!!

Reply
13
Vickie Andrus
3d ago

Thank you Home Depot!! There are still great people in this world.

Reply
14
big balls plumber
2d ago

True good hearted ppl! just shows their r good ppl in this country and America can become the greatest country in the world again .....it starts by everyone coming together and respecting each other that will only happen by flushing all democrats out of r gov

Reply
2
