CARLOS SANTANA CANCELS LAS VEGAS SHOWS AFTER UNSCHEDULED HEART PROCEDURE

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCarlos Santana has canceled all his Las Vegas shows this month after undergoing an unscheduled heart procedure. The legendary guitarist will return to perform the remaining dates of “An Intimate Evening with Santana: Greatest Hits...

lasvegasmagazine.com

Carlos Santana draws from a growing well of experience for his Las Vegas shows

Carlos Santana’s sweet, signature six-stringed sound once again filling the hallowed hall of House of Blues is a sure sign that things are getting back to normal in post-lockdown Las Vegas and the live music world in general. Santana put his pandemic time to good use, recording what would become his 26th studio album, Blessings and Miracles, from which a handful of standout tracks have been added to his career-spanning setlist at his HOB residency. His never-ending endeavor to coax timeless tones from his instrument is well represented on the recording, but it’s in a live setting that the musician truly becomes a conduit for metaphysical melodicism.
Heath Freeman Dead: ‘Bones’ Actor Passes Away In His Sleep

Heath Freeman, who graced the small screen as a calculating killer on Fox’s “Bones,” passed away on Sunday. He was 41. Freeman’s demise was first announced by his pals in the industry, with Shanna Moakler being among the first to pay tribute to him on social media. The model turned...
ALICE COOPER ANNOUNCES 2022 SPRING TOUR WITH BUCKCHERRY

Alice Cooper has announced that he will embark on a 2022 U.S. Spring Tour after completing the Monsters of Rock Cruise, traveling from the East to the West Coast. Buckcherry will be the special guest on most of the dates, while Ace Frehley will open the shows on the last two dates.
Carlos Santana
Lil Nas X and Coldplay pull out of Capital's Jingle Bell Ball at the last minute after members of their touring teams contract Covid

Lil Nas X and Coldplay have been forced to pull out of Capital’s Jingle Bell Ball with Barclaycard this weekend after members of their teams contracted coronavirus. Organisers have made changes to the schedule, adding rapper ArrDee, 19, and singer Tom Grennan, 26, to the line-up, and extending Justin Bieber and Ed Sheeran's sets.
The Best Selling Country Music Album Of All time

No one is certain where or when country music got its start. The first commercial country music album was recorded in 1922, and the genre’s popularity surged within ten years, according to George Jones. Today, it is a multi-billion dollar part of the overall music industry in America. Star Garth Brooks has sold 157 million […]
We regret to inform you that Eric Clapton is at it again

Eric Clapton doubles down on his anti-vaxxer stance in a podcast appearance, while blaming a bad Rolling Stone review for the demise of legendary late-60s rockers Cream. It seems a quiet and dignified retirement isn't on the cards for Eric Clapton, as the guitarist recently appeared on The Defender, a podcast hosted by vocal anti-vaccine campaigner Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. (Yes, he is a relation.)
Tim McGraw Releases New “Yellowstone Edition” Of 2001 Hit, “The Cowboy In Me”

Tim McGraw’s 2001 hit, “The Cowboy In Me” is getting a Yellowstone makeover. Written by Jeffrey Steele, Al Anderson and Craig Wiseman, “The Cowboy In Me” was released in 2001 as the third single from McGraw’s Set This Circus Down album. The song followed up “Grown Men Don’t Cry” and “Angel All The Time,” on what became a run of five straight #1 singles. Stripping the song down to more traditional roots, the new version will be featured in the […] The post Tim McGraw Releases New “Yellowstone Edition” Of 2001 Hit, “The Cowboy In Me” first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
ON THIS DAY IN 1966 - CREAM RELEASE THEIR DEBUT ALBUM

On this day in 1966 – Supergroup Cream released their debut studio album Fresh Cream in the UK. The three piece of Eric Clapton, Jack Bruce and Ginger Baker also released their second single ‘I Feel Free’ on the same day.
Jodeci Reunites Under New Management Deal With P Music Group

One of R&B’s most popular and iconic groups are officially reuniting as a full unit as legendary quartet Jodeci have announced their return to the music scene under a new management deal with P Music Group. The group, which consists of members Cedric “K-Ci” Hailey, Joel “JoJo” Hailey, Donald “DeVanté” DeGrate, and Dalvin “Mr. Dalvin” DeGrate, plans to build upon their legacy with the possibility of releasing new music under their partnership. P Music Group founder/CEO Michael Paran, who also reps R&B legends Charlie Wilson and Johnny Gill, shared the backstory of how the Jodeci reunion came to be. “During the...
Adele shares glimpse inside $7.7m LA home to mark major milestone with boyfriend Rich Paul

Adele has proved she is one proud girlfriend as she marked a momentous occasion for her boyfriend Rich Paul from inside her $7.7million Beverly Hills home. The 33-year-old – who went public with her relationship with the sports agent this year – took to Instagram to congratulate her beau on the launch of his new footwear and clothing collaboration with New Balance while modelling a pair of his already sold-out trainers.
Vicente Fernandez, a 'Sinatra' to Mexican fans, dies at 81

Mexico is in mourning: The revered "king of ranchera music," Vicente Fernandez -- who won a dozen Grammys and Latin Grammys during his career -- died Sunday at 81. The crooner, famed for his wide sombreros and for romantic songs that enlivened countless fiestas and provided balm for generations of Latin America's brokenhearted, died in a hospital in Guadalajara, his family said in a post on Instagram. President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador posted a message of condolence on Twitter for the "family, friends and the millions of admirers of Vicente Fernandez, a symbol of the ranchera music of our time, known and recognized in Mexico and abroad." Fernandez had been hospitalized since falling in August in his ranch near Guadalajara, the capital of Jalisco state and a cradle of mariachi music.
New Music Friday: Rick Ross, Juice WRLD, Russ, Wiz Khalifa, And More Hip-Hop Releases This Week

Today is Friday, which means there’s a ton of new releases to look forward to from some of your favorite Hip-Hop and R&B artists to help you unwind and enjoy the weekend. Check out VIBE’s picks for the songs you should close out your work week with. Rick Ross – Richer Than I’ve Ever Been Two years have passed since Rick Ross dropped Port of Miami 2, the sequel to his acclaimed 2006 debut that continued his streak of strong releases. Now, Rozay returns with Richer Than I’ve Ever Been, his eleventh studio album. The record finds the MMG honcho enjoying the...
Adele Talks How She Kept Rich Paul Relationship A Secret

After Divorce If Adele’s relationship with sports agent Rich Paul was a surprise to you you’re not alone, Adele’s friends were shocked as well. Speaking to Rolling Stone, Adele says she didn’t tell anyone about dating Rich because she wanted to keep it to herself, “none of them believe me!” Adele said she met Rich […]
Alicia Keys’ ‘Keys’ album returns her to her piano homebase

New York (AP) — Alicia Keys hasn’t felt completely free for much of her career. That may sound surprising, but these days the heralded musician is loving the makeup-free skin she’s in and settled into a space of confidence and liberation. That’s readily apparent in her eighth studio album, “KEYS,” which represents a back-to-basics approach […] The post Alicia Keys’ ‘Keys’ album returns her to her piano homebase appeared first on The Atlanta Voice.
