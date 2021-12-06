CARLOS SANTANA CANCELS LAS VEGAS SHOWS AFTER UNSCHEDULED HEART PROCEDURE

Mexico is in mourning: The revered "king of ranchera music," Vicente Fernandez -- who won a dozen Grammys and Latin Grammys during his career -- died Sunday at 81. The crooner, famed for his wide sombreros and for romantic songs that enlivened countless fiestas and provided balm for generations of Latin America's brokenhearted, died in a hospital in Guadalajara, his family said in a post on Instagram. President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador posted a message of condolence on Twitter for the "family, friends and the millions of admirers of Vicente Fernandez, a symbol of the ranchera music of our time, known and recognized in Mexico and abroad." Fernandez had been hospitalized since falling in August in his ranch near Guadalajara, the capital of Jalisco state and a cradle of mariachi music.

