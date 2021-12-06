ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Chicago Might Have A White Christmas This Year Thanks To La Niña

By Sara Badilini
Block Club Chicago
Block Club Chicago
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCHICAGO — Chicago might get snowfall on Christmas, according to a special weather report. It’s still too early to make a completely accurate forecast for what will happen Dec. 25. But John Feerick, senior meteorologist at AccuWeather, said Chicago...

blockclubchicago.org

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
kiss951.com

Will Charlotte Have a White Christmas? There’s a Chance

Are you someone who wants a white Christmas? Sure, it would be nice right? There’s a chance Charlotte could see snow! But it’s a very small chance, unfortunately. Historically, Charlotte doesn’t have white Christmas very often. The last time we had snowfall in the Queen City on the holiday was in 2010 according to WCNC’s Brad Panovich. So that leaves us with a less than 3% chance to see snow on Christmas in any given year.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Aspen Times

Demystifying La Niña

It was late summer. The first ski magazines arrived in the mailbox. And then the forecast came in— for the second year in a row, a La Niña pattern was confirmed. Did this forecast have any real bearing on the upcoming winter? Or is it just early season fodder for the weather and ski media?
ASPEN, CO
CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh Weather: Conditions Point To 2021 Not Being A White Christmas

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Good morning, it’s looking more and more likely that we are not going to have a white Christmas this year. WEATHER LINKS: Current Conditions | School Delays & Closings | Local Radar | Weather App | Photos A white Christmas is defined as a Christmas with an inch or more of snow on the ground on Christmas morning. More specifically at 7:00 a.m. when the official reading is taken every day. After being in a cold pattern over the past month, long-term weather patterns are now showing strong signals of above-average temperatures for the rest of the month...
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Chicago

Chicago Weather: Warmup Ahead

CHICAGO (CBS)– A warmup is ahead. A few snow flurries will be possible on Thursday morning with temperatures starting off near freezing. A dry afternoon is expected with temperatures in the upper 30s and lower 40s. As warmer temperatures in the 50 move in Friday, showers are possible by the evening. Temperatures climb into the 40s Saturday as some sun returns late in the day. Sunny Sunday ahead as not as cold in the 40s.
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Illinois Government
City
Chicago, IL
Chicago, IL
Government
CBS Chicago

Chicago Weather: Rain Chances Increase Through Day Friday

CHICAGO (CBS) — It will be mostly cloudy and not as cold Thursday night, with lows in the low 30s. We’ll start out dry on Friday morning, then rain chances will increase through the afternoon and evening. A few rumbles of thunder will be possible, but mainly for areas to the south of I-80. (Credit: CBS 2) A storm producing gusty winds will be possible. Rainfall amounts will add up to as much as a half an inch. (Credit: CBS 2) Rain chances continue through Friday night. A rain and light snow mix is possible on Saturday, but manly before 1 p.m. Highs on Saturday will be in the upper 30s. (Credit: CBS 2) (Credit: CBS 2) Look for sunny skies on Sunday with highs in the upper 40s. Temperatures climb to the 50s for Monday and Tuesday, then near a record high for Wednesday with highs in the low 60s. (Credit: CBS 2) TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy. Low 33. FRIDAY: Rain chances increase in the afternoon and evening. A few thunderstorms will be possible. A 90% chance of rain. High around 50. SATURDAY: A few light snow showers in the morning. High 39.
CHICAGO, IL
Block Club Chicago

Block Club Chicago

Chicago, IL
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
413K+
Views
ABOUT

Block Club Chicago is a nonprofit, digital-first news organization dedicated to delivering reliable, nonpartisan and essential coverage of Chicago’s diverse neighborhoods.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy