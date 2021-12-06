Chicago Might Have A White Christmas This Year Thanks To La Niña

CHICAGO (CBS) — It will be mostly cloudy and not as cold Thursday night, with lows in the low 30s. We’ll start out dry on Friday morning, then rain chances will increase through the afternoon and evening. A few rumbles of thunder will be possible, but mainly for areas to the south of I-80. (Credit: CBS 2) A storm producing gusty winds will be possible. Rainfall amounts will add up to as much as a half an inch. (Credit: CBS 2) Rain chances continue through Friday night. A rain and light snow mix is possible on Saturday, but manly before 1 p.m. Highs on Saturday will be in the upper 30s. (Credit: CBS 2) (Credit: CBS 2) Look for sunny skies on Sunday with highs in the upper 40s. Temperatures climb to the 50s for Monday and Tuesday, then near a record high for Wednesday with highs in the low 60s. (Credit: CBS 2) TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy. Low 33. FRIDAY: Rain chances increase in the afternoon and evening. A few thunderstorms will be possible. A 90% chance of rain. High around 50. SATURDAY: A few light snow showers in the morning. High 39.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 3 HOURS AGO