One of last surviving Tuskegee Airmen looks forward to 102nd birthday

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Activists from the Delaware Valley are urging United States legislators to show their support for immigrants. Early Tuesday morning, dozens of immigrants from Pennsylvania traveled by bus to Washington D.C. to join hundreds of others for a march and rally. The activists want members of Congress to pass the Build Back Better plan before the holidays, and to address issues that impact some of the 11 million immigrants in this country. They’re also calling for a pathway to citizenship. “We’re fighting so that they can get a status,” Diana Robinson, of Make The Road Pennsylvania, said. “They’ve been essential workers, working throughout the pandemic as farmworkers, health care workers, delivery workers, restaurant workers, and they deserve a pathway to citizenship for themselves and their families.” Organizers say creating a pathway to citizenship will allow many immigrants to live without fear and participate in U.S. democracy.

ADVOCACY ・ 2 DAYS AGO