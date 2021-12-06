ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
One of last surviving Tuskegee Airmen looks forward to 102nd birthday

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBrig. Gen. Charles McGee flew in more...

Oldest living Tuskegee Airman pilot celebrates 102nd birthday at Randolph Air Force Base

SAN ANTONIO -- The oldest living Tuskegee Airman, U.S. Air Force retired, Brigadier General Charles McGee, is being celebrated as he turns 102 years old this Tuesday. Brig. Gen. Charles McGee enlisted in the U.S. Army in 1942, and became a part of the Tuskegee Airmen having earned his pilot's wings, he graduated from Class 43-F on June 30, 1943. He has flown a total of 409 combat missions spanning three wars and has over 6,300 flying hours.
New U.S. Navy sub takes on legendary name

The first USS New Jersey was a turn-of-the-century battleship that circumnavigated the globe for two years as part of President Theodore Roosevelt’s “Great White Fleet.” The next was a World War II naval legend, earning nine battle stars in the Pacific theater before returning to service three more times over the next 50 years: in Korea, Vietnam and in the dying days of the Cold War with the Soviet Union.
USS Constitution Holds Ceremony To Mark 80 Years Since Pearl Harbor Attack

CHARLESTOWN (CBS) – Tuesday marks 80 years since the attack on Pearl Harbor. On December 7, 1941, Japan launched a surprise attack on the U.S. Navy base in Hawaii, killing 2,400 service members and civilians. Pearl Harbor survivors and World War II veterans will gather at the base Tuesday morning for a moment of silence at 7:55 a.m. to mark when the bombing began. The 80th anniversary of the attack on Pearl Harbor was commemorated on the USS Constitution (WBZ-TV) In Massachusetts, the U.S.S. Constitution held a commemorative ceremony in the Charlestown Navy Yard. “The grim reality lived out that day and the immediate, far-reaching impacts bear repeating on every anniversary so that subsequent generations will know what happened there and will never forget,” said John Brenda, the 76th commander of the U.S.S. Constitution. The ceremony has been a tradition at the U.S.S. Constitution for at least 45 years.
Survivors Gather to Remember Those Lost at Pearl Harbor

A few dozen survivors of Pearl Harbor are expected to gather Tuesday at the site of the Japanese bombing 80 years ago to remember those killed in the attack that launched the U.S. into World War II. Herb Elfring, 99, said he's glad to return to Pearl Harbor considering he...
Happy 102nd Birthday Brigadier General McGee!

Brigadier General Charles McGee, the lone survivor of the historic Tuskegee Airmen, turns 102 today. McGee is profiled in the DCW50 “Serving While Black” documentary which was originally broadcast during Black History Month 2020. The program, in its entirety, will be broadcast on Saturday, Feb. 26th at 6PM. “Serving While Black” won “Outstanding Documentary” from the National Association of Black Journalists this past weekend.
USS Nevada display model a rolling reminder of 1941 attack on Pearl Harbor

The USS Nevada was the ship that almost got away when the bombs started to fall on Pearl Harbor 80 years ago. The ship didn’t completely succeed in escaping the Dec. 7, 1941, attack. But it did manage to fight back and live to see another day. After repairs, it went on to fight on D-Day in 1944 off Normandy, and at the battles of Iwo Jima and Okinawa in the Pacific Theater.
Marjorie Taylor Greene Is Right: The D.C. Jail Is a Mess

This article is part of the The DC Brief, TIME’s politics newsletter. Sign up here to get stories like this sent to your inbox every weekday. There’s a standing convention that actors typically don’t acknowledge their audience. It’s a stance designed to elevate realism, whether their observers are sitting in the velvet seats of the theater or lying in bed. Only occasionally does the wall between performer and spectator get pierced; Shakespeare did it masterfully to convey his character’s inner-most thoughts. For D.C. nerds, think Frank—and then Claire—Underwood on House of Cards, when they spoke directly to the camera and the audience streaming the ruthless power couple’s ambitions from their home couches.
WWII Veteran Brothers Leave Stillwater Catholic School $2.6 Million

STILLWATER, Minn. (WCCO) — The attack on Pearl Harbor 80 years ago changed a generation, and this country. The nation honors the courage, service and sacrifice of our World War II military heroes. WCCO shares the lasting gift left behind by two Stillwater veterans that mean a brighter future for some students. Sister Maria Ivana Begovic serves as principal at St. Croix Catholic School. “This idea that we have these two men who are veterans who lived sacrifice,” Sister Maria Ivana said. MORE: Pearl Harbor 80th Anniversary: St. Paul Vet Witnessed Attack Firsthand Brothers John and Jean DeCurtins were both called to serve in the Army...
This Day in History: Pearl Harbor is bombed by Japan

On this day in 1941, more than 2,400 Americans were killed in a surprise military attack on the United States’ naval base at Pearl Harbor in Hawaii. The attack was carried out by the Japanese Navy Air Service and struck a critical blow against the U.S. Pacific Fleet. President Franklin...
Activists Travel To Washington D.C. To Rally, Urge Congress To Pass The Build Back Better Plan

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Activists from the Delaware Valley are urging United States legislators to show their support for immigrants. Early Tuesday morning, dozens of immigrants from Pennsylvania traveled by bus to Washington D.C. to join hundreds of others for a march and rally.   The activists want members of Congress to pass the Build Back Better plan before the holidays, and to address issues that impact some of the 11 million immigrants in this country. They’re also calling for a pathway to citizenship.  “We’re fighting so that they can get a status,” Diana Robinson, of Make The Road Pennsylvania, said. “They’ve been essential workers, working throughout the pandemic as farmworkers, health care workers, delivery workers, restaurant workers, and they deserve a pathway to citizenship for themselves and their families.” Organizers say creating a pathway to citizenship will allow many immigrants to live without fear and participate in U.S. democracy.
Kansas’ Bob Dole remembered at U.S. Capitol ceremony for public service, sense of humor

WASHINGTON — Former U.S. Sen. Robert J. Dole arrived at the U.S. Capitol for the final time on Thursday, for a rotunda ceremony in which former colleagues and congressional leaders from both parties honored the life and career of the late Kansas political icon.  President Joe Biden and others remembered Dole — who died Sunday […] The post Kansas’ Bob Dole remembered at U.S. Capitol ceremony for public service, sense of humor appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
Oldest living Tuskegee Airman pilot celebrates 102nd birthday

WASHINGTON D.C. (WJLA) - Brigadier General Charles E. McGee was celebrated this weekend as he marked his 102nd birthday. The Bethesda native is the oldest living Tuskegee Airman pilot. “All I can say is life’s a blessing because when I look back at the assignments that I had and the...
