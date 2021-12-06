ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Traveling Outside The US? Check Out The New COVID-19 Testing Policy You Need To Know

CBS DFW
CBS DFW
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36NmIT_0dFDsGrE00

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) – If you have any international travel plans coming up, you should know about the tighter COVID-19 testing timeline that went into effect on Monday.

All international travelers must show proof of a negative COVID test taken within a day of their flight back to the United States.

Prior to the change, you only had to test negative three days before your flight.

The new rule applies to all passengers ages 2 and older.

There’s still no requirement for post arrives testing or quarantine.

The goal of the quick turnout is to reduce the spread of COVID-19 from other countries.

Though the Omicron variant hasn’t been detected yet in Texas, the Biden administration is doing all they can to keep national cases low.

The US is still restricting entry to travelers coming from South Africa and seven other African nations.

President Biden has also extended the mask mandate for all travelers until March 18.

FOX Carolina

New US travel rules: What you need to know about the changes prompted by Omicron

Just when we thought US travel rules were starting to stabilize, along comes Omicron. The dominoes fell quickly after South African health authorities informed the world of their discovery of the Omicron variant of the coronavirus in late November. The Biden administration rolled out controversial travel bans on arrivals from...
TRAVEL
WLBT

Doctors weigh in on at-home COVID-19 tests and what you need to know

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) -President Biden has unveiled his COVID winter plan. The testing piece focuses on making at-home COVID tests more widely available and for free. The framework would be getting insurance to reimburse people for the test kits. And for those who aren’t insured, they plan to make more...
PUBLIC HEALTH
CBS DFW

Omicron Variant Of COVID Complicating A Busy Holiday Travel Season

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) — One in three Americans are expected to travel during the Christmas holiday. This has some health officials on high alert as COVID cases rise across the country. Cases in the U.S. are reaching grim milestones with more than 100,000 cases every day — the highest...
TRAVEL
Best Life

Delta Air Lines Just Made This Major Update for All December Travelers

Air travel has had an unprecedented two years. For much of the pandemic, people weren't flying the way that they had been, but those numbers have picked back up dramatically. Delta's CEO recently warned passengers that they should start expecting longer lines at airports, especially now that the U.S. has reopened its borders to millions of international visitors. Other travel experts have warned about higher flight prices to meet holiday demand. And now, Delta has announced that it's making new changes for December travelers. Read on to find out the latest from the airline.
LIFESTYLE
Mental_Floss

The Best Airlines in the U.S. and the World

If you want to visit to a far-flung destination in a reasonable amount of time, flying is your only option. You may not be able to avoid taking a plane to your next vacation, but you do have a choice in which company will get you there. Below are the best airlines for traveling internationally and within the U.S.
LIFESTYLE
News Channel Nebraska

Travel to the Caribbean during Covid-19: What you need to know before you go

If you're planning to travel to the islands of the Caribbean, here's what you'll need to know and expect if you want to visit during the Covid-19 pandemic. The first thing to keep in mind is the Caribbean Sea region consists of 13 independent island nations. There are even more overseas territories. Each of them has its own rules, subject to frequent change.
TRAVEL
ValleyCentral

‘Reconsider travel’ advisory issued for Mexico due to COVID-19

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — CDC officials have issued a travel advisory asking the public to reconsider travel to Mexico. The Reconsider travel advisory was issued due to a high level of COVID-19 in Mexico. “Your risk of contracting COVID-19 and developing severe symptoms may be lower if you are fully vaccinated with an FDA authorized vaccine. […]
HARLINGEN, TX
CBS DFW

CBS DFW

