The Tampa Bay Buccaneers got back to even on the road in 2021 on Sunday, winning a 38-31 thriller in Indianapolis to improve to 8-3 overall. That record has given them a comfortable three-game cushion in the NFC South standings over both the Atlanta Falcons and New Orleans Saints, both 5-6. The Buccaneers could help their cause even more next Sunday in Atlanta with a win over the Falcons that would give them a season sweep in the series for the second year in a row.

NFL ・ 14 DAYS AGO