A month ago, we got to see the design of the Motorola Edge 30 Ultra, which is launching in China as the Moto Edge X30. We also got to know the major specifications of that phone, which included some really interesting things such as a 60 Megapixel camera for selfies and not one but two 50 Megapixel sensors on the rear. Well, now, Motorola has officially confirmed the same on its Weibo page a few days before the official launch of the phone in China. If you don’t know, the Edge X30 is set to launch in China on the 9th of this month.

CELL PHONES ・ 3 DAYS AGO